War reshapes Israeli dating scene as 72% seek serious relationships

The Israel-Hamas war has dramatically shifted dating priorities in Israel, with 72% of singles on OkCupid now seeking serious relationships, according to new data from the dating app.

The app's data shows that 76% of women and 70% of men expressed their interest in being in a committed relationship.

A majority of Israeli singles reported a return to the dating scene during the war, which is indicative of how people need to continue to develop personal connections during difficult times.

However, 31% of Israeli OkCupid users stopped dating during the war entirely, while 6% reported that they plan to return to the dating scene only after the end of the war.

Many singles reported that what they are looking for in a partner has changed since the war began, with 50% of respondents finding attraction in partners who perform household tasks without being asked.

Dating pool decreases due to extended reserve duty

"The effects of the long war are felt in the singles market," said Hadi Axelrod, lecturer in the Master's Program in Family Studies at Tel Aviv-Yafo Academic College, couples and family counselor, and host of the Update podcast about relationships and couples.

"The pool of available singles has significantly decreased, with many reservists aged 20-40 unavailable for dates. Even when they return, the uniform creates an advantage in dating. Additionally, meeting places have changed. Fear of sirens and attacks has pushed dates from bars and cafes to homes and video calls, like during Covid. Conversations have become deeper and more personal, but traumas and emotional distress make it difficult to form meaningful connections."