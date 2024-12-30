Directors' Forum demands Women's Festival cancel Eyal Golan's performance

The Directors' Forum, part of the umbrella organization known as the Israeli Directors' Associated, made public its objection to the singer Eyal Golan's appearance in the Eilat Women's Festival, on account of his suspected illegal sexual abuse of minors.

The Women's festival, set to take place between February 13 and 15, is advertised as a "powerful tradition of femininity, freedom, joy, and excitement."

The Directors' forum cited Eyal Golan's connection to the "deeply troubling" 'Social Games' case, which began in 2013. The main accuser in the case, Taisia Zamolowski, 29, revealed her identity for the first time in an interview given to KAN's 'All Will Be Well' program on Sunday.

Zamolowski shed light on her interactions with Golan and his father, who she claims committed horrifying acts of sexual assault against underage Israeli girls as part of a scheme to force minors into sexual acts through their connection to the famous singer.

The Directors' Forum notes that while the case against Golan was closed due to insufficient evidence for prosecution, "it left a significant public scar and raised serious questions about his conduct."

Direct affront to festival's values

As a result, the forum said that Golan's participation in the Women's Festival would be "a direct affront to the festival's values and to women themselves."

"This decision sends a highly problematic message, blurring boundaries and promoting a forgiving stance toward inappropriate behavior."

The Directors' Forum therefore sent a letter of complaint to the festival organizers, "unequivocally demanding the cancellation of Eyal Golan's participation."

The forum also praised Zamolowski for her brave efforts in sharing her story.