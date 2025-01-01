Why is the air force getting so many false rocket siren alarms? – analysis

Yemen's Houthis are still firing ballistic missiles at Israel, and Hamas has very occasionally successfully gotten off a low-impact rocket to land in an empty field near the Gaza border.

Why so many false alarms?

Curiously enough, the reasons relate to a now dormant front, the front with Hezbollah, but the lessons from that front changed how Israeli air defense operates in general.

In mid-October, with hundreds of Hezbollah rockets and drones still striking Israel on a daily basis, the IDF revealed that 221 out of 1,200 drones had landed in Israel in some fashion, though a much smaller undefined number have actually struck populated areas or killed or wounded Israelis.

Of the 1,200 drones that the IDF defined as a threat, it has shot down 80%, said the IDF, though other unofficial estimates, taking into account different categories of drones, put the estimate of shoot-down success closer to 70%.

Most importantly, these revelations came after the IDF failed to shoot down a drone that killed four Golani soldiers and wounded or lightly injured around 60.

This event created such a furor in Israel that the IDF said officially that it would push its radar and warning systems toward lowering the bar for sounding an alert, even at the price of more false alarms.

Although the IDF had already been working on a solution to the drone problem for several months, it still had had limited success.

Further, recognizing that neither this nor other new efforts to defend against drones may be sufficient, the IDF said it would increase its efforts to target and kill Unit 127 Hezbollah commanders, its drone unit.

However, the IDF had already killed a large number of such commanders, and drones can be sent out and operated by fairly low-ranked fighters whose identities would often not be known.

Dropped the threshold

Other top defense officials have praised the idea of returning to service old-school anti-aircraft guns like the Vulcan defense system, which the IDF stopped using as outdated in the 1980s but which might work better against the often retro-tech drones being used by Israel's enemies.

In the meantime, until one or more of these solutions becomes operational on a large scale, the IDF dropped its threshold considerably for declaring something a threat, firing an interceptor to hit the threat, and setting off rocket alarms.

In fact, the IDF had dropped this threshold somewhat lower earlier in the war when drones first started to become a problem, but the severity of the mid-October event led to a much lower threshold.

While the volume of false alarms may annoy the public and lead to a collective scratching of heads from time to time, the IDF can say that no comparable major drone attack has taken place in Israel since mid-October.