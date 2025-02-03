KKL-JNF leads massive effort to save Israel's southern agricultural heartland from collapse

The Iron Swords War, which began with the Hamas onslaught on October 7, 2023, has caused significant damage to communities and agricultural lands in the Gaza Envelope communities. The tragic events of that day not only claimed lives and destroyed homes but also ravaged fields, poultry farms, and cattle ranches that used to represent the lifeblood of the region. Fires set by Hamas, coupled with large swaths of land being designated as military zones by the IDF, have left these farmers without access to their fields, their greenhouses, and, most critically, their livelihoods.

According to research conducted by the MIGAL Galilee Research Institute, damages of 35% were recorded in the production and income of the Israeli agricultural sector, while in the Gaza Envelope communities, the damage was even more significant, reaching 70%. Credit: ALEX KOLOMOISKY/KKL-JNF PHOTO ARCHIVE

Dr. Adam Abramson, head of a research group in the field of agricultural economics at MIGAL and leader of the survey, commented on the results, saying: “The response to our questions confirmed what we suspected – that the war has been destructive to Israeli agriculture.”

The Gaza Envelope region, in particular, plays a critical role in Israel’s agricultural landscape and contributes significantly to both the plant and livestock sectors. Fully 80% of all Israeli potatoes are grown in the Gaza Envelope, and ten crops – leek, Jerusalem artichoke, ginger, spinach, nigella, carrots, peanuts, barley, and sabra, are primarily cultivated in this region as well. In addition, the Gaza Envelope region is crucial for the propagation of several key crops, notably cherry tomatoes, radishes, and sweet potatoes (source: One Health Outlook 28 (2024). The damage caused to Israel’s agricultural sector in this area by the war can have a significant effect on food security within the country.

Responding to the agricultural crisis, KKL-JNF has stepped in to assist the residents, who are working tirelessly to rebuild their lives. KKL-JNF is preparing new agricultural lands in the region, which are a critical source of livelihood for the local population. Credit: ALEX KOLOMOISKY/KKL-JNF PHOTO ARCHIVE

“The KKL-JNF leadership made a decisive move to undertake large-scale land preparations for agricultural purposes,” says Yossi Otmazgin of KKL-JNF. The IDF has freed approximately 2,224 acres for farmers, and KKL-JNF has already begun preparing 300 acres.

The work involves clearing the land, leveling and grading it, and ensuring it is ready for agricultural use. Otmazgin highlights the importance of precision and professionalism. “We must ensure that the land is ready for crops and greenhouses, enabling residents to return to their livelihoods and daily routines.”

Gilad Altman, Project Manager for the Eshkol Regional Council, expressed the importance of KKL-JNF’s contributions to the farmers and residents of the region: “We truly appreciate the work KKL-JNF is doing. This is first-class Zionist activity, aimed at developing additional agricultural areas so we can absorb new families and expand the communities, with the hope that the entire region will flourish again.”

Gadi Yarkoni, Former Head of the Eshkol Regional Council, elaborated on the transformative potential of these efforts: “The council encourages growth and the expansion of communities with young families to strengthen the Gaza Envelope against the challenges posed by the proximity to Gaza. Since the primary livelihood of the region is agriculture, the addition of families means a need for additional land and water resources. This is where KKL-JNF steps in, preparing thousands of acres for agriculture. This land is particularly high-quality for growing potatoes, as it is free from pests and diseases. The same applies to all agricultural sectors, including field crops and orchards. Our residents welcome this Zionist initiative and thank KKL-JNF for enabling this much-needed growth.”

Otmazgin agrees on the significance of this work. “This project is a testament to our deep commitment to the residents and their livelihoods. We are here to ensure a brighter future for the Gaza Envelope’s residents and communities.”

However, he notes that continuing this critical work requires substantial resources. “We need significant fundraising to continue with such large-scale projects,” he explains. Donations from around the world are a key factor in KKL-JNF’s ability to carry out these vital tasks, particularly in complex scenarios like preparing agricultural areas near the border with Gaza. “We coordinate with numerous agencies to ensure the safety of the work and the land’s readiness for use. The greatest challenge is working swiftly and accurately, while maintaining the highest standards,” he adds.

KKL-JNF has long been a trusted partner to the communities of the Gaza Envelope. Since the 1940s, KKL-JNF has supported the region, providing infrastructure for housing and agriculture, planting forests, and creating nature recreation sites. Otmazgin describes the deep sense of mission that drives him and the teams: “We have been with these families and communities from the very beginning, helping build homes, create infrastructure, and prepare agricultural lands. The sense of fulfillment we get from this work is immeasurable.”

