Ethiopan Amb. to 'Post': History between Ethiopia and Israel shapes relationship - interview

Very few countries in the world can date their diplomatic ties back to the days of the First Temple in Jerusalem. Since the time of King Solomon, Ethiopia, and Israel have enjoyed a relationship that transcends the humdrum diplomatic world of the 21st century. Rooted in a shared history and bolstered by a future of collaborative growth, the bond between the two nations is bound by mutual respect and shared aspirations.

The deep ties between Ethiopia and Israel trace back 3,000 years to the legendary meeting of the Queen of Sheba and King Solomon. “This historical connection,” Ethiopian Ambassador Tesfaye Yitayeh explained to The Jerusalem Post, “has shaped, in a positive manner, our relationship.

We Ethiopians cherish this relationship very much.” This history continues to inform a connection between the two peoples, particularly evident in Ethiopia’s Christian pilgrims and Israel’s Ethiopian Jewish community.

Modern relations between the two countries were formalized in 1956 with the establishment of embassies in Addis Ababa and Jerusalem. Early collaborations included Israeli assistance in military training and capacity-building in Ethiopia. These foundations laid the groundwork for the diverse partnership that is visible today.

Trade forms a cornerstone of Ethiopia and Israel’s partnership. “The trade relationship between the two countries is excellent,” Yitayeh emphasized. Ethiopian coffee, known globally for its quality, finds a ready market in Israel. In just three months, between July and September, Israel imported 540 tons of Ethiopian coffee – more than China imported. Another notable export is injera, Ethiopia’s traditional sourdough flatbread, which is gaining popularity in Israeli markets and among the Ethiopian Jewish community.

Yitayeh also underscored the potential for growth in other sectors. Ethiopia’s expanding avocado production, supported by Israeli agricultural expertise, is an example of successful collaboration.

Through MASHAV, Israel’s Agency for International Development Cooperation, Ethiopian farmers are learning techniques in irrigation, fertilization, and crop management. “With Israeli support, Ethiopia is now exporting avocados to the European market,” Yitayeh noted proudly. This mutually beneficial exchange not only boosts Ethiopia’s agricultural exports but also showcases Israel’s advanced farming technologies.

Agriculture remains a key focus of Ethiopia-Israel relations. Ethiopia’s vast agricultural potential is complemented by Israel’s expertise in water management and crop production. Israeli drip irrigation technology, hailed globally for its efficiency, has been introduced to Ethiopian farms, revolutionizing how water resources are utilized. “Israeli agricultural experts come to Ethiopia to teach both economists and farmers,” Yitayeh told the Post.

Beyond avocados, Ethiopia and Israel collaborate on mango cultivation and other crops. Such initiatives empower small-scale farmers, a vital demographic in Ethiopia’s agrarian economy. The ambassador himself is focused on strengthening this sector, recognizing its role in ensuring food security and fostering economic growth.

IN ADDITION to agriculture, technology represents a burgeoning area of collaboration. Ethiopian and Israeli universities are forging partnerships to facilitate student exchanges, joint research, and knowledge-sharing in fields like information technology. “We are connecting higher learning institutions to share expertise and conduct collaborative research,” said Yitayeh. Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

This focus on education extends to manpower development, with Ethiopia prioritizing the training of its youth to become experts in various fields.

The ambassador also highlighted plans to sign a memorandum of understanding between institutions to formalize these academic exchanges. Such efforts not only enhance Ethiopia’s technical capacity but also build lasting relationships between Ethiopian and Israeli scholars and students.

Ethiopia’s renewable energy potential is immense, encompassing hydropower and solar and wind energy. The Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam, nearing completion on the Blue Nile, is set to generate 5,500 gigawatt-hours of electricity annually, transforming the country’s energy landscape.

“I am always talking with Israeli investors about the energy sector,” explained Yitayeh, emphasizing Ethiopia’s openness to investment in renewable energy. “It is one of the areas our government is searching for investors to come to Ethiopia and invest in our energy sector, and they are most welcome.”

The Ethiopian government has also identified other key sectors for investment, including agriculture, agro-processing, manufacturing, and mining. Incentives like tax holidays and duty-free access to capital goods make Ethiopia an attractive destination for foreign investors. Israeli companies are already finding success in Ethiopia, and the ambassador encourages others to explore these opportunities.

“There are a number of areas that the government prioritizes [to entice investors],” Yitayeh related. “One is agriculture and agro-processing. There is also the manufacturing sector, textiles, and laser products. Pharmaceuticals, too, and mining is another – gold mining. In fact, there is one Israeli company which is already successful in gold mining in Ethiopia.”

Located in the Horn of Africa, Ethiopia has seen regional instability on all sides for decades. The country’s role as a regional stabilizer is a source of national pride. “Ethiopia is always playing a positive role for the peace and stability of the region,” Yitayeh asserted.

The country’s commitment is evident in its peacekeeping efforts, including the deployment of 8,000 troops in Somalia to combat Islamist al-Shabaab terrorists and contributions to UN-backed missions in Sudan and South Sudan. By mediating conflicts and maintaining peace, Ethiopia not only secures its borders but also fosters stability, which benefits the entire Horn of Africa.

However, regional turmoil has also placed significant strain on Ethiopia. The influx of refugees from neighboring countries underscores the urgent need for peace.

“Stability brings prosperity,” Yitayeh said, highlighting the interconnectedness of security and economic growth.

The Ethiopian Jewish community

The Ethiopian Jewish community in Israel, numbering approximately 175,000, serves as a vibrant link between the two nations. The majority of the Ethiopian Jewish community immigrated to Israel during two significant mass movements facilitated by the Israeli government: Operation Moses in 1984 and Operation Solomon in 1991.

Known as the Beta Israel, the community is a bridge connecting the people of Ethiopia to the people of Israel,” said Yitayeh. This community maintains its Ethiopian heritage through language, food, and cultural and religious practices while integrating into Israeli society.

To facilitate ties, Ethiopia offers an Ethiopian Origin ID, allowing members of the diaspora to visit and stay in Ethiopia without a visa.

“They receive it from the embassy, and they are not required to have a visa to go to Ethiopia, and they can stay for whatever [period] they want,” Yitayeh explained to the Post. “They are not required to leave Ethiopia after [the visa-regulated] three months.

“The only thing is that they will have to renew the ID card every five years. Most [who hold these origin ID cards] practice various trades or various small-scale investments, like restaurants or small hotels. Some of them have their own farms, too, or small factories in textiles and garments, and we encourage anyone who wants to come to do so since they know the culture and the language.”

Tourism offers another avenue for deepening the ties between Israel and Ethiopia. Ethiopian Jews frequently visit their ancestral homeland, while Christian pilgrims from Ethiopia travel to Israel to experience its holy sites.

“There is a psychological attachment between our two peoples,” Yitayeh observed. “The people of Ethiopia are very friendly, and there is no antisemitism. We are a very kind, very positive people.”

For Israeli travelers, famous for reaching even the farthest corners of the Earth, Ethiopia’s rich cultural heritage, natural beauty, and historic landmarks present a compelling destination. National airline Ethiopian Airlines plays a crucial role in facilitating this exchange.

“To further strengthen the tourism sector, the most important role is played by Ethiopian Airlines, which has stayed operational during the [Israel-Hamas] War,” Yitayeh stated. “I hope [that] if the current situation ends, quite a number of Ethiopians will be able to come to visit Israel and vice versa.”

Looking ahead, Yitayeh is optimistic about the trajectory of Ethiopia-Israel relations. “I see a fantastic relationship in the future,” he says. Trade volumes are expected to increase, cultural exchanges will deepen, and collaborative efforts in agriculture, technology, and energy will continue to thrive. He also sees potential for Israeli products to find a market in Ethiopia, further diversifying the trade partnership.

“I wish for Israelis peace and stability. Israel is the Start-Up Nation, the heart of technology,” Yitayeh concluded. “We are learning a lot from Israelis’ resilience.”

This admiration is mutual, as both nations recognize the value of their partnership and the opportunities it presents.

The relationship between Ethiopia and Israel is a witness of history and of what can be achieved through cooperation and shared values. From ancient history to modern innovation, the two nations have built a partnership that not only benefits their own citizens but also serves as a model for international collaboration.

As the ambassador works to strengthen these ties, the future of Ethiopia-Israel relations is illuminated with promise.