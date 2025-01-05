IDF strikes over 100 Hamas terror targets in Gaza Strip over weekend

The IDF and Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) conducted a series of strikes targeting over 100 terror sites across the Gaza Strip over the weekend, the military announced on Sunday.

The announcement came after the Hamas terrorist organization launched multiple projectiles toward Israeli territory from the Gaza Strip over the weekend, prompting a coordinated response.

Based on IDF intelligence, the Israeli Air Force (IAF) conducted precision strikes, neutralizing dozens of Hamas terrorists and dismantling key launch sites from which the attacks originated.

An infographic of Hamas underground weapons manufacturing infrastructure in central Gaza. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Necessary precautions

Prior to the strikes, the IDF implemented precautionary measures to minimize civilian casualties, including aerial surveillance, the deployment of precision-guided munitions, and comprehensive intelligence reviews.

The IDF and Shin Bet reiterated their commitment to protecting Israeli citizens and maintaining security by continuing operations against terrorist factions in the Gaza Strip.