First recruits enlist in new IDF haredi combat brigade

First recruits were drafted into the new IDF infantry "Hashmonaim" brigade at the Tel Hashomer recruiting office on Sunday.

The brigade aims to enable haredi soldiers to serve in combat roles while fully preserving their religious lifestyle and identity.

The establishment of such a brigade is another step in integrating the ultra-Orthodox community into military service.

The IDF hopes that the brigade will expand and become an integral part of the combat unit landscape, as approximately 3,000 fighters are expected to enlist in the coming years.

Among the new recruits was Moishy Weiner from Yehud, who chose to postpone his service until he could join the new brigade.

"I want to enlist and contribute like everyone else, but it’s important to me that it’s in a place that suits me, where I can feel at home," Weiner said.

"We understand that this is just the beginning and that it's an important step for all of us. There are concerns about basic training—it's natural—but the desire is strong. We want to make history through action," he added.

"We are excited and looking forward to the new framework," Nathan Adler from Lod noted. "There is a lot of uncertainty and many questions, but I’m already eager for my first operational mission."

'War influenced me'

"The war influenced me; that's why I chose to enlist," he continued.

"The war influenced me; that's why I chose to enlist," he continued.

"During this time, I saw more friends enlisting and contributing. I told myself that giving three years of my life won't negatively impact me," he stated, further affirming, "I know there's a lot of talk about the brigade, and I hope we live up to expectations. I wish, with God's help, that there will be ultra-Orthodox soldiers in the IDF's elite units like the General Staff Reconnaissance Unit. I have great faith in God, and that's what drove me to enlist—to help heal the rift within the nation."

Elroi Dalal, a newly enlisted soldier in the brigade, stated, "We’re taking everything with a grain of salt, but I truly want this to succeed. It’s not something to be taken for granted that we now have a framework that allows us to maintain our identity while serving in a combat role."

Elroi's father, who accompanied him on enlistment day, shared, " Today we are embarking on a new journey. There is a great sense of excitement, as well as hope that the brigade will continue to grow and serve as a meaningful framework for the years to come."