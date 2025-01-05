Herzog’s farewell address: Israel’s ambassador celebrates unbreakable US-Christian partnership

Israel’s Ambassador to the US, Michael Herzog, addressed hundreds of Christian students who traveled to Washington, DC, for a weekend of Israel advocacy organized by Inspire and Passages, his office announced on Sunday.

Herzog was appointed ambassador in the summer of 2021 by then-prime minister Naftali Bennett, and the event marked one of Herzog’s final speeches as ambassador.

“Your advocacy, rooted in faith and the love of life, is crucial in this battle,” he said. “We value life, while our enemies value death. We focus on the future while they seek to revive the dark past.”

Additionally, Herzog told the students gathered at the Museum of the Bible that Christian friends are “essential in the fight against antisemitism.”

“This is a clash of civilizations,” Herzog added. “What the barbarians did to our people on October 7 cannot be explained merely in political terms. There is a deeper element to this. Our partnership with the Christian community is vital in confronting this type of war. When Israel fights its enemies, it is a battle for the free world. Our victory will be a victory for the free world. We are in this together.” A view of a US flag and an Israeli flag held up by people during a demonstration to show support for U.S. President Joe Biden, for not inviting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to the White House, in front of the US Consulate in Tel Aviv, Israel, March 30, 2023. (credit: REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun)

Herzog said after 15 months of war and despite protests when tested, the two countries stood united. “The American people stand with us. They understand right from wrong and recognize what is at stake,” he said. “We have witnessed unprecedented political and diplomatic support from both sides of Congress, especially in combating the blood libels at the ICJ and ICC.”

Continued influence in the Middle East

“I have high expectations for continued cooperation with the incoming administration,” he said. “There are two major opportunities ahead: First, pushing back against the Iranian nuclear program, which poses a grave threat to Israel, the region, the US, and the free world. This should begin with sanctions but must also include a credible military option. Second, there is an opportunity to normalize relations between Israel and Saudi Arabia. I believe the door is open, and this could be a game-changer.”

At the event, Herzog and his wife, Shirin Herzog, were presented with a copy of the Afghan Liturgical Quire, the oldest Hebrew prayer book in the world, the statement said, which was presented by Jackie and Steve Green, co-founder and chairman of the museum.

“The Afghan Liturgical Quire is one of the most cherished treasures in the museum’s collection, and it speaks to the Jewish people’s continuity, resilience, and excellence,” Green said. “We all know that it has not been easy for you, Ambassador, but you leave your position knowing that the US–Israel relationship is stronger and more resilient than ever.”

“It has withstood testing times, but Israel knows that the foundation of this special relationship is supported by the majority of Americans at all levels of society, from the people to the president and the president-elect,” Green added. Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

Passages, founded in 2016, brought more than 11,000 North American Christian students to Israel for the first time. It is known as the “Christian Birthright,” according to the statement. Today, their student trips include visits to Gaza border communities and volunteer work with those impacted by the war in the north and south of the country.

The students’ weekend in DC included a trip to the US Holocaust Memorial Museum, meeting with Israeli tour guides, and putting together hundreds of "Kits for Kids" headed to Israel for children who are forced to spend time in bomb shelters, the statement said.