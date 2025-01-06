Evacuees from northern Israel undecided about returning home - poll

A significant percentage of evacuees from northern Israel are still undecided about returning home, according to a survey by the Smith Institute. The findings were set to be presented at a Knesset conference on Monday, led by Yesh Atid MK Meir Cohen.

The survey showed that 44% of evacuees remain undecided about returning, while 5% have decided not to return at all. In Kiryat Shmona, 8% have decided not to return.

Among those who have decided to return home, around half expect to do so within two months. The main reason for hesitation is a lack of a sense of security.

Regarding assistance provided to evacuees, many areas received positive feedback, such as education, housing, and healthcare. Most also felt that the security arrangements during the evacuation were handled well. Evacuees from the North at the Yehuda Hotel (credit: FIRM)

'Significant improvement' needed in certain areas

However, according to the survey, some areas need improvement. Many evacuees said the compensation they received wasn’t enough to cover their losses.

Additionally, many expressed concerns about the deterioration of their sense of community, with some fearing the breakdown of communal ties.

A closer look by region shows that residents of Shlomi and Metulla reported higher satisfaction in most areas, though each community faced unique challenges. In Metulla, concerns over community disintegration were particularly strong, while in Shlomi, dissatisfaction with compensation levels stood out.

Responding to the survey, MK Meir Cohen stated: "This survey is a wake-up call to the government. The lack of security, insufficient compensation, and the erosion of community ties are issues that require immediate attention. We cannot allow the north to be left behind. The upcoming conference presents an opportunity to develop real solutions—not just empty promises."