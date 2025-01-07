'Over 300 terrorists eliminated': Kfir Brigade finishes nearly three-month north Gaza op.

During its nearly three months of combat in northern Gaza, the Kfir Brigade, under the command of Division 162, destroyed tunnels, located weapons, and eliminated numerous terrorists, including some who partook in the October 7 massacre, the IDF announced on Tuesday after the brigade concluded its operations in the area.

The terrorists eliminated by the brigade were killed both in close-quarters combat encounters and in strikes conducted in coordination with the Israeli air force.

The soldiers mainly operated in Beit Lahieh and Beit Hanoun.

According to the brigade, they destroyed Hamas's Beit Lahieh Battalion.

"We operated for sixty four days in northern Gaza. Sixty four days of operating without breaks or rotations. We worked to destroy Hamas above and below ground," Kfir Brigade sources said. "We eliminated over 300 terrorists, including senior operatives who caused a lot of trouble. We paid a very heavy price in the fighting. In six incidents, we lost 12 soldiers and commanders. We had dozens of wounded, some of whom have already returned to combat." Kfir Brigade soldiers locate tunnel shaft in northern Gaza, January 7, 2025. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

In late December, the Kfir Brigade destroyed three tunnel routes in Beit Lahieh that, when combined, ran a length of 7.5 kilometers.

Within these tunnels, soldiers found military equipment that Hamas terrorists captured on October 7, 2023. They also discovered maps of Israeli communities bordering Gaza.

In November alone, the brigade neutralized dozens of terrorists and dismantled over one hundred Hamas structures.

Terror tactics witnessed by the Kfir Brigade

Explaining terror tactics the Kfir Brigade has seen in northern Gaza, an officer who led operations in Beit Hanoun told Maariv in a Saturday interview, "They’ve taken off their uniforms and are walking around like innocent civilians. They move from building to building. In each structure, weapons are waiting for them to fire at IDF troops. Immediately after firing, they stash the weapons and leave, posing again as unarmed civilians."

The Kfir Brigade has been operating in Gaza, southern Lebanon and has conducted counter-terrorism operations in the West Bank since Israel's multi-front war began in October 2023.