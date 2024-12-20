WATCH: IDF dismantles underground 7.5 km tunnel in Gaza, finds equipment seized by Hamas on Oct. 7

Israeli forces also found maps of Israeli communities that bordered the Palestinian enclave.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: DECEMBER 20, 2024 15:40
Footage from the underground tunnel in Beit Lahia that the IDF located on December 20, 2024 (Video credit: IDF Spokesperson's Unit)

The IDF destroyed three tunnel routes that, when combined, ran for 7.5 kilometers in the city of Beit Lahia in northern Gaza on Friday, the military announced.

The tunnel routes were first identified by the IDF's Kfir Brigade under the command of its 162nd Division, along with engineering troops and soldiers from the military's Yahalom Unit.

The tunnels also reached dozens of meters in depth, the IDF update noted, and soldiers found military equipment that was captured by Hamas terrorists on October 7 of last year. Forces also discovered maps of Israeli communities bordering the Palestinian enclave.

This is a developing story.



