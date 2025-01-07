'I wouldn't be surprised if Yair Golan betrayed Israel on Oct. 7': Likud MK slams left-wing MK

"I wouldn’t be surprised if [Democrats MK] Yair Golan betrayed [Israel] on October 7," Likud MK Nissim Vaturi said in an interview with the Knesset Channel on Tuesday.

When asked by the interviewer whether he truly believes Golan betrayed the country, Vaturi responded, "With his statements, I wouldn’t be surprised by anything."

However, the interviewer stressed, "Yair Golan, to remind you, went to save people on October 7," but Vaturi remained unconvinced, responding, "I don’t know if he saved anyone."

The Democrats party responded to Vaturi, "Anyone who lies and spreads poison will pay! Anyone who spreads conspiracies will be sued, and we will see that justice is served. We have launched a campaign to clean house, and we are determined to fight with all available means. No one involved in the poison machine will be immune. We are done staying silent—we have declared war."

"MK Vaturi, who since October 7 has done nothing but fuel hatred and division in Israeli society, is trying to label a retired major general and former deputy chief of staff as a traitor—after he left his home during the darkest hour and ran into the fire to save lives," National Unity head Benny Gantz said on X/Twitter in response to Vaturi's comments.

National Unity chairman MK Benny Gantz

"A distorted and upside-down world," Gantz added.

Democrats MK Efrat Rayten said on X, "Vaturi, a Likud member and Deputy Knesset Speaker, is once again fueling conspiracies, nonsense, and incitement. He awards recognition to Eyal Golan but calls Major General Yair Golan a traitor." Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

Democrats MK Naama Lazimi also responded on X, "Yair Golan has been an Israeli hero throughout his entire life. He saved civilians on October 7 without hesitation while Bibi was cowering in the nuclear bunker, hiding from the public. One of the results of 'Bibi-ism' is a figure like Nissim Vaturi, who disgraces the Knesset daily and even dares to call Yair Golan a traitor and cast doubt on his heroism."

Golan's actions on October 7

On October 7, two hours after Hamas's rampage began, Golan drove south to rescue Nova Festival survivors. "This is something I never saw previously - not in Beirut, not in the West Bank, not in the Gaza Strip," Golan told Reuters in an interview, reflecting on his nearly 40 years of combat experience.

Reuters contributed to this report.