IDF to recognize lone soldier reservists, provide benefits and support

Reservists who were lone soldiers will now be recognized by the IDF as "lone reservists" and receive additional benefits, the Knesset Committee for Immigration, Absorption and Diaspora Affairs announced Wednesday.

Lone soldiers are those serving in the IDF with no immediate support from their nuclear family. These include soldiers whose parents live abroad and soldiers who are not in contact with or not supported by their parents.

The decision means that nearly 8,000 reservists who were lone soldiers in their regular service will receive this status and benefits, including gift cards, subsidized flights and mental healthcare, additional returns on expenses, and more.

Those who qualify for the status of lone reservist are soldiers who were lone soldiers when they were released from regular service, are up to ten years from their release from regular service, and have done over 60 days of reserve duty during the Israel-Hamas war or are active reservists.

In order to understand the importance of this decision, it is important to understand that "life for active-duty lone soldiers does not get simpler upon their release," explained lone IDF reservist EliNoam Horesh, who was involved with the process as a representative of lone soldier organization Ach Gadol L'Man Chayalim Bodedim.

"Oftentimes, a lone soldier's exit from the welfare infrastructure of the IDF means that they will have fewer tools to deal with the underlying challenges associated with going without a familial support system in Israel," he added.

"The next steps are a formal statement and, eventually, for the definition to pass into law," he added.

"Moreover, as a lone soldier in reserves, being responsible for a family- a spouse, children, or parents who have immigrated after their adult child and are reliant on them for support during their own integration, means that there is extra load on these lone reservists, and represents an added mental health burden."

An important step

Horesh touched on a few gaps still left by the new definition, including lone soldiers who were married during their army services, Mahal volunteers, and officers without familial support, who do not qualify but said that "this new status is still a landmark achievement."

"As the wife of a lone reservist, I am well aware of the importance of recognizing this population and the challenges they face."

"Today, the State of Israel has taken an important step for lone reservists, who will receive a dedicated and unique response that acknowledges them and their needs."

"The IDF now has a better understanding of the needs of lone reservists and has provided them with appropriate solutions. The IDF has collaborated with us in recent months, leading to an increase in benefits for lone soldiers," said committee head MK Oded Forer.