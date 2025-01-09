Israel planned to strike Beirut airport if Iranian funds had reached Hezbollah, report claims

Israel planned to bomb the Beirut Rafic Hariri International Airport in the event that the funds transported on an Iranian Air Mahan flight had been transferred to the Lebanese-based, Iranian-backed terrorist group Hezbollah, the state-owned Saudi news outlet Al Arabiya claimed on Tuesday, citing a security source.

Last week, the Lebanese newspaper An-Nahar reported that an Iranian delegation on board an Iranian Air Mahan flight that had landed in Beirut's airport from Tehran and had attempted to bar Lebanese security officials from searching the plane.

This came following a report earlier that day by the Saudi news outlet Al-Hadath, citing Western sources, that the Islamic Republic was planning on transferring millions of dollars to Hezbollah on Thursday via an Air Mahan flight from Tehran to the Lebanese capital.

An-Nahar added that the Beirut airport had been in a state of alert following reports that the flight may be carrying funds for Hezbollah. An illustrative image of a Hezbollah flag in the backdrop of an individual holding a weapon. (credit: SHUTTERSTOCK)

Searches carried out on flight

According to the Lebanese publication, one of the delegation members refused to have his bag searched. The Lebanese authorities ultimately confiscated the contents of the bag.

Two bags, which the Iranian embassy in Beirut said were diplomatic bags containing documents and sums intended for its embassy in Lebanon, were reportedly allowed into the country.

An-Nahar further noted that the plane was subsequently searched. However, nothing was found on it.