Watch: IAF intercepted over 100 drones, missiles since start of Houthi attacks - IDF

Since the Houthis began attacking Israel, the Israeli air force has intercepted dozens of missiles and over one hundred drones launched toward Israel from Yemen, the IDF announced Thursday.

Shortly after the IDF announcement, the Israeli military intercepted another drone from Yemen after sirens sounded in Gvulot, a kibbutz in southern Israel.

The Houthis have launched around 320 drones at Israel since that of the terror organization's assault on the Jewish State, the military noted.

Out of those that were not intercepted, two drones struck targets directly. The remaining drones either crashed in open areas, failed to reach Israel, or caused no damage, according to the IDF.

Of the 40 surface-to-surface missiles launched by the Houthis, the majority have been intercepted by the IAF.

Footage of the interception of a drone launched from Yemen, by a fighter jet. (Credit: IDF Spokesperson's Unit)

There was one missile that crashed in Israeli territory, and there were two that were partially intercepted, with fragments falling in Israel. The remaining missiles failed before entering Israeli territory, the military stated

Houthi attacks on Israel The Houthis are an Iranian proxy, based in Yemen. They have been responsible for attacking global shipping routes in the Red Sea since October 2023.

Their attacks against Israel escalated in December 2024 when they began firing missiles toward central Israel in the middle of the night. The IAF has responded to these attacks with strike on Houthi infrastructure in Yemen.