Haredim verbally assault IDF Maj.-Gen. in Bnei Brak restaurant

A video that surfaced on social media on Thursday appeared to show Major-General David Zini being verbally abused by extremist haredim in Bnei Brak.

Dozens of young men could be heard shouting insults at him, calling "murderer," and "shame on you."

The Israel Police reported that three suspects aged 19-24, residents of Bnei Brak, were arrested on suspicion of assaulting two IDF officers in the city overnight.

They were transferred for questioning are set to be brought on Friday before the Tel Aviv Magistrate's Court for a hearing.

Maj.-Gen. Zini, who has been overseeing the establishment new IDF infantry Hashmonaim Brigade in recent months, arrived with several of his associates for a meal at a restaurant on the outskirts of Bnei Brak.

Rumor of his presence in the area spread quickly, and dozens of young extremist arrived at the location and verbally abused him, forcing him to leave.

A police force intervened and escorted him to his vehicle.

Previous incident

This is not the first violent incident against Maj.-Gen. Zini in Bnei Brak. Last July, he was in the city with an associate to discuss the launch of the brigade with a rabbi the city.

When he and his associate left the meeting, dozens of extremists gathered around them, shouted insults at them until the police were forced to rescue them from the area.