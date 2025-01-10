Doctors urge Israel to secure hostage deal as health conditions worsen

Over 200 doctors and physicians sent a letter to the Israel Medical Association calling on the organization to urge the government to return all the hostages held in the Gaza Strip, Israel's public broadcaster KAN reported on Friday.

"Call on the government to rescue all the hostages in a comprehensive deal now – all are humanitarian," the letter reportedly read.

Earlier this week, hospital directors sent a letter to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, calling on him to act immediately to secure the release of the hostages held in Gaza.

In the letter, which was also distributed to Knesset members and the Director-General of the Health Ministry, the directors described the potential health condition of the hostages, who have been held captive for over 450 days.

The directors noted that all the hostages are being held in overcrowded and poor conditions, lacking food, water, and basic hygiene.

According to recent medical reports, all the hostages suffer from severe malnutrition, dehydration, multiple organ failure, and serious infections – a direct result of the conditions in which they are being held.

"The stay in tunnels causes respiratory diseases, and these health injuries are irreversible," the reports noted.

Health-related threats

In their letter, the hospital directors warned that the upcoming winter would only increase the threat to the lives of the hostages.

According to the doctors, low temperatures, lack of heating and the hostages' weakened immune system makes them vulnerable to hypothermia and diseases such as pneumonia.

In addition to their physical condition, the directors note that the hostages are also suffering from severe psychological damage, caused by prolonged isolation, exposure to physical and sexual violence, constant threats, and a sense of helplessness.

The directors stated that some of the hostages suffer from PTSD and chronic anxiety. "Each one of them is an urgent humanitarian case." The directors clarified in their letter that all the hostages needed to be released immediately.

"The biggest mistake is to think that strong men can continue to survive under these impossible conditions," they wrote.

In their letter, the hospital directors emphasized that the medical teams were prepared to receive the hostages upon their release and provide them with appropriate medical and psychological care. Additionally, they noted that comprehensive support will be provided to their families, who are experiencing ongoing psychological and social distress.