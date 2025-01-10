IDF kills four terrorists in West Bank raids, hunts suspects behind deadly Highway 55 attack

Security forces killed four terrorists while conducting operations in the West Bank and Jordan Valley areas, the military said on Friday.

In the Jordan Valley area, an Israel Air Force aircraft killed two terrorists. Security forces also arrested nine suspects and confiscated weapons.

In the West Bank, dozens of suspects were arrested, while two terrorists were killed during close-quarter combat.

Security forces also confiscated weapons and sums intended for terror purposes. Weapons confiscated from terrorists in the West Bank by the IDF, January 10, 2025. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

West Bank terror shooting attack

Security forces are currently pursuing the two terrorists who carried out the shooting terror attack earlier this week near the Palestinian village of al-Funduq in the West Bank, the military said on Friday.

The two opened fire at close range on two cars and a bus on Highway 55, killing three people: Rachel Cohen, 73, Aliza Reiss, 70, and Israel Police St.-Sgt.-Maj. Elad Yaakov Winkelstein, 35.

The attackers, from Jenin and affiliated with the Palestinian Islamic Jihad, fled the premises by car.