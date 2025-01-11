WATCH: IDF drone locates terrorist before IDF eliminates him in Jabalya

Givati Brigade soldiers located and killed three terrorists in the Jabalya area during an operation aimed at thwarting an imminent attack, according to the IDF on Saturday.

As part of the operation, soldiers identified several terrorists moving in the vicinity.

Using drone reconnaissance, the troops spotted three terrorists who approached and took cover in a nearby structure. The terrorists attempted to ambush the soldiers through a shaft inside the building.

In the footage released by the IDF, one of the terrorists, armed with a weapon, is visible inside the structure. The troops opened fire, killing two of the terrorists who were hiding. The third terrorist was killed in a subsequent targeted operation conducted by Givati Brigade soldiers.

Also, on Saturday morning, rocket sirens sounded near Gaza border communities on two separate occasions. The first incident was later identified as a false alarm, while the second was the result of a single rocket launched from the Gaza Strip. The IAF successfully intercepted the projectile.

Soldiers in the IDF's Givati Brigade operate in Jabalya, Gaza Strip, January 11, 2024. (IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Extended operations in Gaza

In recent weeks, soldiers from the Givati Brigade Combat Team, operating under the 162nd Division, eliminated Saad Saeed Zakhi Dahnon in close-quarters combat.

Dahnon served as a company commander and deputy head of the northern Gaza rocket array for the Islamic Jihad terrorist organization. He infiltrated Israeli territory and participated in the brutal massacre on October 7. Dahnon also orchestrated and led multiple ambushes targeting our forces in the Beit Lahiya area.