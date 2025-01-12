Majority of Israelis willing to release terrorists with blood on hands for deal, survey shows

Over half (55%) of the Israeli public supports a hostage deal, according to initial findings from a Jewish People Policy Institute (JPPI) survey released Sunday.

While a majority of the public supports a deal, some 59% of Israelis oppose a "partial release deal," the JPPI added saying that this opposition crosses ideological and political lines and characterizes the current version of a deal reportedly being negotiated.

The poll also indicated that 73% of the public is opposed to allowing Hamas to remain in power.

Some 64% of the public are willing to release terrorists "with blood on their hands" as part of a hostage deal, and 55% of Israelis think it is acceptable to agree to Hamas' demands "because Israel can resume fighting afterward.”

At the same time, some 37% of Jewish Israelis and 14% of Arab Israelis prefer that Israel "not agree to demands that would force it to halt the war and allow Hamas to survive, as resuming the war may not be feasible."

Additionally, preliminary results from the poll indicated that "a narrow majority opposes a complete withdrawal of IDF forces from Gaza," while "a small majority supports relinquishing control over the Philadelphi Route as part of a deal."

Split views throughout Israel

These views are split along political lines, with right and center-right identifying respondents opposing withdrawal and left and center-left respondents supporting it.

“The Israeli public is deeply sensitive to the plight of the hostages and therefore expresses principled support for a deal, even at the cost of ending the war and releasing hundreds of terrorists," explained JPPI President, Prof. Yedidia Stern.

"However, despite this support, there is widespread opposition among Jews to allowing Hamas to remain in power or accepting a deal that releases only some hostages."

It could be challenging to reconcile these differences, Stern added, saying that "the only feasible path may be offering an alternative to Hamas rule—something the government has not pursued—and insisting on a full deal, something Hamas reportedly resists."