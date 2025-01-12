Police request access to 10 cell phones belonging to late Netanyahu family aid - report

The Israel Police have confiscated around ten cell phones belonging to members of Hani Bliveis's family and are requesting search warrants for the devices to identify which belonged to Bliveis herself, according to a report in KAN on Sunday.

Police said that some of the devices did not belong to Bliveis and would be returned to her family following the examination.

These devices were confiscated as part of an investigation into alleged witness tampering by Sara Netanyahu, in which the prosecutors alleged that she organized the harassment of Hadas Klein, a key witness in one of the legal cases against her husband, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Police requested the phones due to suspicions that the family was hiding the phones from the investigation. Police also suspect that the phone may be held by the family's lawyer.

Police are waiting to proceed

The prosecutor's office and the police are currently discussing options for continuing the investigation. As a result, they have postponed questioning until Thursday.

The family of Hani Bliveis responded, saying, "The family provided [their] details and cooperated with the Israel Police."

"Without the phone, we can't move forward, but if the police don't locate him, there is a second party who is not in the country - who also has a phone," he continued.

The lawyer also emphasized that "no one threatened the Bliveis family following the investigation."

The attorney-general ordered the police to open an investigation into suspected witness harassment and obstruction of justice based on the findings of Channel 12's Uvda investigation on December 26.