Jerusalem man indicted for terrorism after attempting to stab IDF soldier

The State Attorney's Office filed an indictment against Adnan Qaria, the 38-year-old Jerusalem resident who attempted to carry out a terrorist attack in Jerusalem in December, the Attorney General's Office announced in a statement on Monday.

On December 23, 2024, Qaria attempted to stab an IDF soldier with a 13-cm long knife while shouting "Allahu Akbar" and, "I will stab you."

According to the report, the soldier shouted at Qaria in Arabic and Hebrew to “turn around and get on the ground” before firing a warning shot in the air.

When Qaria continued advancing with the knife, the soldier fired several shots at him.

Qaria was taken into custody, where he remains currently.

Qaria has remained in custody since the attack, and the prosecution has requested that he remain under arrest until the end of all legal proceedings. Handcuffs arrest police crime illustrative 390 (credit: Marc Israel Sellem/The Jerusalem Post)

According to the indictment, Qaria stands accused of a terrorist act of attempted murder, as well as possession of a knife.