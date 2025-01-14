NSC issues warning of Iranian attempts to kidnap traveling Israelis

The National Security Council (NSC) issued a warning on Tuesday about increased Iranian attempts to lure Israeli citizens abroad under false pretenses, aiming to harm or kidnap them.

The announcement followed a thwarted attempt by Iranian operatives to entice an Israeli businessman to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) as part of an elaborate plot targeting him.

According to NSC intelligence, the operatives contacted the businessman via the Telegram app, posing as representatives from the Persian-language division of the Saudi media outlet Al Arabiya Farsi. The communication, which spanned several days, aimed to convince him to travel to Dubai for a meeting. The operatives also sent links and files designed to infiltrate the businessman’s phone and gather sensitive data.

“The businessman’s vigilance prevented a serious incident,” the NSC said. His prompt report led to an investigation that confirmed the communication style and requests—such as an interview on the Iranian regime—aligned with known tactics used by Iranian terrorist operatives.

The NSC emphasized that the incident underscores the persistent threat posed by Iranian efforts to target Israeli citizens abroad and the importance of exercising caution when engaging with unfamiliar online contacts. Screenshots of fake messages sent to an Israeli businessman. (credit: COURTESY, SECTION 27A COPYRIGHT ACT)

Dangers of online communication

The NSC highlighted the risks associated with sharing personal information, such as real-time locations, phone numbers, or travel plans, on social media platforms. These details can be used by hostile actors to gather intelligence and tailor schemes designed to lure their targets.

The council urged Israelis to verify the identities of unknown contacts, especially in professional or academic contexts. “Whenever possible, confirm legitimacy through video calls or communication across multiple platforms,” the NSC advised.

A senior official in the National Security Council on the Iranian attempt told The Jerusalem Post: Apart from this case - there have been other attempts by the Iranians to lure Israelis to reach specific destinations in order to harm them, and we cautiously estimate that there are additional attempts that are happening right now

The official added: This is a pattern that has been gaining momentum recently. There is creativity on the part of the Iranians here; they try to temp the Israelis through business deals or conferences, academic meetings, and co-op, and the goal is to bring those Israelis to third countries where the Iranians have already set up what is needed for an operation harm that Israeli,.

The National Security Council warns that "the red light should come on when you are contacted by people who do not sound professional or not knowledgeable in your field. Also, correspondence only takes place via email or Telegram, and not via other applications with voice or video, and in addition to that: a gap between one answer and the next."

Reporting suspicious activity

The NSC called on the public to report any contact from unfamiliar foreign sources that appears suspicious. Those encountering potential threats while abroad should immediately notify local authorities in the country they are visiting and report the incident to the NSC’s Travel Advisory Center, available 24/7, at +972-2-666-7444.

For non-terror-related concerns, such as crime, antisemitism, or consular assistance, Israelis can contact the Foreign Ministry’s 24/7 hotline at +972-2-530-3155.

For further safety guidelines, visit the NSC’s travel advisory page at gov.il travel warning page.