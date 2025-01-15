IAF strikes Hamas terror targets across Gaza Strip

Israel Air Force aircraft struck on Tuesday a terrorist operating in a command and control center that had previously served as a school in the Daraj Tuffah area in the Gaza Strip, the military said on Wednesday.

The terrorist, serving in a focal position, used the center to carry out terrorist activities against IDF troops and the State of Israel.

The strike was guided by intelligence information provided by the Intelligence Directorate, the Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency), and the Southern Command.

An additional aircraft struck several targets, including Hamas terrorists in Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip and Deir el-Balah in central Gaza.

Military strikes 50 terror targets

The military added that in the joint IDF and Shin Bet operation, some 50 Hamas terror targets had been struck throughout Gaza, including terror squads, weapons storage facilities, and military structures.

An Israel Air Force aircraft strikes a Hamas structure in the Gaza Strip. January 14, 2025. (Credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT).

The IDF emphasized that prior to the strikes, it took precautions to avoid harming civilians, which included the use of precise munitions, aerial surveillance, and additional intelligence information.

"The Hamas terrorist organization systematically violates international law, cruelly exploiting civilian institutions and the population as human shields for terrorist activities. The IDF will continue to act with strength and determination against terrorist organizations," the military's statement read.