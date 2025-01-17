What does the future look like for Jerusalem's First Station?

A recent meeting of the Jerusalem Urban Planning Committee revealed more in-depth details of the ongoing transportation transformation taking place on the south side of the city.

South Jerusalem is on the verge of an extraordinary transformation, driven by a meticulously planned urban regeneration initiative that promises to reshape the city’s infrastructure, mobility, and livability. Anchored around the historic First Station and extending through vital arteries such as Emek Refaim Street and Hebron Road, this ambitious project combines futuristic urban design with a commitment to preserve Jerusalem’s historic, singular character.

By 2032, the area is set to have transformed into a bustling hub of residential, commercial, and cultural activity, all integrated with an expansive public transportation network.

Most Jerusalemites who have seen the plans are excited about the vision of their city’s future, realizing that this is a fantastic opportunity to maintain Jerusalem’s special historical identity while modernizing how Jerusalemites get around. However, many have also expressed reservations about the timeline placed on the colossal project, citing previous experiences with major works in the city. Changes in Jerusalem have not always unfolded according to plan, and there is concern among some that the project will take much longer than expected and leave the area in a rut of roadworks and construction sites for an extended period. First Station view. Known as the Jerusalem–Khan railway station when in operation, it was used between 1892 and 1998, before the Malha station became Jerusalem’s primary rail terminus. (credit: Wikimedia Commons)

A decade of transformation: The urban timeline

The urban regeneration plans for south Jerusalem span an entire decade, with a timeline carefully structured into three major phases. Between 2022 and 2032, the area will undergo a metamorphosis, revolutionizing transport and living space. Key elements of the chronology include:

• Initial stages (2022–2024)

The groundwork for this ambitious undertaking began with securing necessary approvals and laying the foundations for large-scale development. Those early years focused on zoning adjustments, land acquisition, and the design of infrastructure that would underpin the regeneration efforts. The planning process involved extensive coordination among municipal authorities, developers, and local stakeholders to ensure that the project aligned with the city’s long-term vision. During that time, residents of several neighborhoods, particularly those along Emek Refaim Street, registered their disapproval of the plans and protested to the Jerusalem Municipality, but work is finally underway.

• Construction phase (2024–2028)

Cranes and construction crews have already begun dominating the south Jerusalem skyline. This mid-development phase represents the heart of the transformation, with major projects breaking ground. High-density residential complexes, new offices and workspaces, and vibrant commercial centers will rise alongside green pathways and recreational areas. Central to this phase is the expansion of the public transportation network, which includes the construction of new light rail lines and the modernization of the First Station area.

• Final integration (2028–2032)

The final years of the project will focus on refining and integrating the new developments into the urban fabric. Landscaping, public art installations, and the finalization of transportation systems will ensure that south Jerusalem is ready to serve as a model of modern urban living. This phase will also emphasize accessibility, sustainability, and community engagement, creating a space that is not only functional but also welcoming.

A modern transportation hub: The First Station reimagined

The new high-speed railway line that has already transformed the Jerusalem-Tel Aviv commute currently ends at the Yitzhak Navon train station at the western entrance to Jerusalem. The new plans include extending the railway line to include a stop in the downtown area around the King George-Jaffa intersection, before continuing to the First Station, where the line will terminate.

At the heart of south Jerusalem’s transformation lies the First Station, the beloved historic site that will be reimagined as a multi-functional transportation and cultural center. A detailed cross-section view of the new train station planned for the First Station reveals a design that prioritizes connectivity, sustainability, and user experience.

The new station will feature multiple underground levels housing high-speed rail and metro lines that connect Jerusalem to other parts of Israel. This subterranean design minimizes disruption to the surrounding area while offering passengers a smooth and efficient transit experience.

Above the tracks, the station will include modern ticketing facilities, passenger lounges, and commercial spaces. By integrating retail and dining options, the station will become more than just a transit point – it will transform be a destination in its own right.

The above-ground levels will also feature pedestrian-friendly pathways, green terraces, and easy access to nearby streets and neighborhoods. The incorporation of elevators, escalators, and ramps will ensure that the station is fully accessible to individuals with diverse mobility needs.

This reimagined First Station will enhance the city’s transportation links and strengthen its role as a cultural landmark, blending Jerusalem’s rich history with cutting-edge design.

• The light rail

Significant work has already started in south Jerusalem to expand the city’s light rail network. Two critical routes – Emek Refaim Street and Hebron Road – are at the forefront of this expansion.

• The Emek Refaim Line

Running through one of Jerusalem’s most picturesque and historic neighborhoods, the Emek Refaim Line has been a topic of intense public interest. The project aims to balance the preservation of the area’s unique charm with the need for modern transportation solutions. The line will connect key residential areas to commercial centers, cultural sites, and other transportation hubs, reducing traffic congestion and promoting sustainable mobility.

• The Hebron Road corridor

Hebron Road, a major thoroughfare in south Jerusalem, is also undergoing significant changes to accommodate the light rail. This route will serve as a critical link between the city center and outlying neighborhoods, enhancing connectivity and supporting the development of mixed-use urban spaces along its path. The addition of dedicated bike lanes and pedestrian walkways alongside the light rail reflects a broader commitment to multi-modal transportation solutions.

ONE OF the standout features of the regeneration plans is the emphasis on green spaces and walkability. Urban planners have prioritized the creation of parks, gardens, and tree-lined pathways, ensuring that residents have access to outdoor recreational areas. These green spaces not only enhance the city’s aesthetic appeal but also promote environmental sustainability by reducing urban heat and improving air quality.

Pedestrian-friendly pathways will connect key points of interest, from the First Station to surrounding neighborhoods and commercial hubs. This focus on walkability fosters a sense of community, encouraging residents to engage with their environment and one another.

Housing and commercial development

The urban renewal initiative also addresses Jerusalem’s growing housing needs. Modern residential complexes will provide high-quality living spaces, many of which are designed to be energy-efficient and environmentally friendly. These new developments are strategically located near public transportation hubs, reducing commute times and making daily life more convenient for residents.

Commercial spaces, including offices, retail outlets, and cultural venues, will create a dynamic economic ecosystem for the city, just minutes away from the regeneration that is already underway in the neighborhood of Talpiot. The integration of mixed-use buildings ensures that south Jerusalem becomes a self-sustained urban area where people can live, work, and play without needing to travel far.

South Jerusalem’s regeneration is more than just a series of construction projects: It is a vision for the city’s future. As the decade-long transformation unfolds, the areas around the First Station extending down to Talpiot, Pat, and other southern neighborhoods, will be brought into the 21st century.

It may take time, but an exciting future lies ahead for this part of the nation’s capital.