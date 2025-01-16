Behind the scenes: Mossad's role in nailing down the Hamas ceasefire

At the start of hostage negotiations in October 2023 there were a dizzying series of reports and rumors about who was responsible for the hostages fate on Israel's behalf.

Names such as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's personal envoy on the issue, Gal Hirsch, Shin Bet Director Ronen Bar, IDF hostages recovery chief Maj. Gen. (res.) Nitzan Alon, and even former Mossad chief Yossi Cohen were all given potential credit for managing the issue.

As we reached the last stretch of the Israel-Hamas hostage deal on Wednesday, there was no doubt that despite each of these figures making various contributions, the most critical figure was current Mossad Director David Barnea.

Even as incoming US president Donald Trump has tried to take the lion's share of the credit for the final deal being sealed - and there is no question that he helped pressure both Israel and Hamas to take the final decision to cross the rubicon - the Arabic version of the deal which was widely published on Wednesday made it plain that Barnea had sewed together a vast majority of the deal already dating back to May 27 and August 16.

Three examples from the deal include: 1) a provision that the Rafah Crossing will be opened for transferring aid and other items "based on the agreements reached in August with Egypt"; 2) a provision that wounded Palestinians can exit Gaza to receive medical care via the Rafah Crossing "according to section 12 of the May 27 agreement"; and 3) a provision that the return of northern Gaza Palestinians via the central Gaza Netzarim Corridor will happen "according to Section 3 or 3b of the May 27 agreement."

The Post has already reported in the past that negotiations in the May-August time period managed to get the most significant Hamas concession - that it would re-enter negotiations for returning all hostages and start returning hostages in Phase 1 without requiring an end to the war as a prerequisite to renewing the talks.

This, again, would be an achievement where some real credit would need to be given to Barnea as the negotiations chief, long before Trump entered the picture.

In terms of the ongoing negotiations since Tuesday, it has been widely reported that Hamas tried to change the terms and names of certain Palestinian prisoners due to be released as part of the hostage exchange.

What is Barnea doing?

As head negotiator, it would fall to Barnea to maneuver between holding Israel's ground on certain issues, such as when certain Israeli officials leaked that they had refused to return Yahya Sinwar's body, or when to show some tactical flexibility in order to seal the deal on potentially more minor changes.

But generally no one has any idea what Barnea is doing.

While a number of Israeli political and defense officials have gone public with their views and impact on the hostage negotiations, Barnea has made no fully public comments and endeavored to stay in the shadows.

From time to time it has become apparent that he would also have preferred if the government had not publicized every time they decided to send him to Paris, Cairo, Qatar, or elsewhere to conduct the talks.

Barnea's first success was with an incredibly difficult tightrope walk to seal an agreement with Hamas in November 2023 which returned 84 Israeli hostages and 24 foreign hostages.

From a variety of sources and foreign reports, the Jerusalem Post has learned that Barnea is no mere messenger, but a true operator in his own right, who has had discretion on a variety of issues in dispute, and who often has made critical recommendations or taken positions which have decisively influenced the eventual course of hostage negotiations.

One aspect of what has made Barnea vital is the high esteem in which he is held by the primary players: from Qatar’s leaders and intelligence officials, to Egypt’s leaders, to CIA Chief William Burns, and of course to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The Post understands that Qatar’s leverage over Hamas has three prongs: it hosts some of Hamas’s top "diaspora" leadership, hosts some Hamas’s leaders' families, and its banks at points have held up to 80% of the terror group’s funds.

This has meant that Barnea has invested more energy into Qatari relationships than any other.

Paradoxically, the Post understands that some of Barnea's strong credibility stems from his reputation for assassination operations and his loud criticism of allowing Qatar to send Hamas funds, whether as Mossad chief or previously as deputy chief.

It is these qualities of Barnea which mean that Qatari leaders know that when he makes them an offer, it is real and concrete, and he is not just a friendly diplomat trying to be smooth.

This has enabled Barnea to be in touch with a variety of key Qatar officials at any time relatively instantaneously.

Also, when many officials put out false leads saying that Qatar was going to be excluded or that all of Hamas officials had been expelled from Qatar, Barnea never encouraged these exaggerations - which have clearly been disproven by the negotiations this week.

One critical point when Barnea had a major role was when he proposed the November 2023 initial hostage exchange for 50 hostages.

Then defense minister Yoav Gallant, IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Herzi Halevi, and Shin Bet Director Ronen Bar were all against such an offer early on (later they supported it), but crucially, Netanyahu close ally Ron Dermer was in favor, Shas party leader Arye Deri, Benny Gantz, and fellow war cabinet member Gadi Eisenkot were in favor.

Twice during the week when that initial hostage deal was playing out and Hamas started to try to play games, Barnea shot down Hamas attempts to alter what they were “giving” to Israel to be male hostages and dead bodies instead of the agreed-upon female hostages.

It was Barnea’s no nonsense approach which got that deal back on track for several days, he has been one of the few officials who never gave up on the negotiations even after they came so close to concluding and falling apart in May and August, and it is likely those same skills being martialed now to get the current deal to the finish line.