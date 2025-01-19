Trump's Nat.-Sec. Advisor tells hostage families team is committed to 'all phases' of the deal

Mike Waltz, President-elect Trump's pick for National Security Adviser, emphasized the Trump administration's commitment to implementing all stages of the hostage deal and Gaza ceasefire in a meeting with families of American and Israeli hostages in Washington DC on Saturday, according to three sources present at the meeting.

The meeting was organized by Nizar Zakka, president of Hostage Aid, an organization that supports the families of hostages and maintains close ties with senior Trump administration officials.

Also present were Adam Boehler, President-elect Donald Trump's special envoy for hostages affairs, and Eric Trager, who is expected to head the Middle East division at the National Security Council.

Three sources familiar with the meeting said the families urged the Trump administration to expedite negotiations on the second phase of the deal rather than wait for the 16th day of the ceasefire.

One hostage, Edan Alexander, an IDF soldier and dual US citizen, will only be released if the second phase of the deal is implemented. Recently, Hamas released a video of Alexander calling on President Trump to act for his release. Congressman Mike Waltz speaks on Day 1 of the Republican National Convention (RNC) at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, US, July 15, 2024. (credit: REUTERS/MIKE SEGAR)

Concerns over Smotrich

Representatives voiced concern to Trump officials over comments by Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, who claimed to have secured a commitment from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to resume the war after the first phase of the deal, bypassing subsequent stages.

Mike Waltz reassured the families, stating that the administration intends to push for Phase II negotiations as quickly as possible. He also affirmed President Trump’s commitment to securing the release of all hostages, including those earmarked for later phases.

Under the hostage agreement, negotiations for the second phase are slated to begin on the 16th day of the ceasefire, coinciding with President Trump’s time in office. This phase involves releasing the remaining male hostages held by Hamas, returning the bodies of fallen soldiers, a full IDF withdrawal from Gaza, and establishing a permanent ceasefire.

President-elect Donald Trump told NBC, “It’s very important that the ceasefire holds.” Trump noted he had urged Netanyahu to continue necessary actions in Gaza but emphasized, “We want this to end. It has to end.”

While he stated his intention to meet with Netanyahu, no specific date was given.