'Carve up this Cancer': Trump's incoming Nat.-Sec. Adv. addresses Hamas role in post-war Gaza

Hamas must be destroyed, and it must not have any role in a post-war Gaza, US President-elect Donald Trump's incoming National Security Adviser Mike Waltz said on the Call Me Back podcast with Dan Senor on Wednesday.

“We’ve been clear that Gaza has to be fully demilitarized, Hamas has to be destroyed to the point that it cannot reconstitute, and that Israel has every right to fully protect itself," Waltz noted.

“Hamas cannot have a role. ISIS doesn’t have a role. Al Qaeda doesn’t have a role," he stated, adding, "It astounds me that people try to put them in some kind of special category. These are hostage-taking, murderous, rapist, torturers that never should ever have any role in governing."

"We shouldn't subject the Palestinian people to that either," he affirmed, further saying, "We'll never get to a better future; we'll never get to a truly stable region if we don't carve up this cancer."

"There are terrorist groups and rogue states that have been taking Americans hostages, and they have only seen upsides," Waltz asserted.

"With President Trump, he made it very clear very early on, not just with Hamas, with groups around the world, there will be nothing but downside."

"After January 20, any deal that they thought was on the table is only going to get worse."

"This is about imposing consequences for those who would do this type of horrendous act like we saw on October 7 who would take Americans or allies hostages."

"I don't like any deal with these sick evil sons of whatever, and we should never ever reward the horrendous acts of October 7."

He addressed the Biden Administration's relations with Israel. “I think we’re in a very good place because the Israeli government didn’t listen sometimes to the not-so-good advice coming out of this administration."

“And now we are where we are, where Iran is in the worst position it’s been. And that’s not to say this administration didn’t help with shooting down the missiles, they didn’t help with arms, but they also tapped the brakes as well in a way that I just did not find rational.”

"It's a very mixed bag," he remarked.

'A huge priority'

Regarding a normalization of relations between Israel and Saudi Arabia, Waltz said, "It's a huge priority," adding, "It's the next round of the Abraham Accords."

With regard to Iran developing a nuclear weapons capability," Waltz stated, "It's unacceptable," further stating, "That's been President Trump's position really from day one."

"Any type of regional nuclear exchange would be catastrophic for the entire world," he affirmed.

"The thing the regime cares about the most is power and money; that's why we will go back to maximum pressure."

With regard to weapons supply to Israel, he said, "You're not going to see this administration tapping the breaks to make sure Israel can arm itself."