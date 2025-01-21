Who is Itzhak Elgarat, one of the hostages from Kibbutz Nir Oz, set to be released?

Elgarat, aged 69, was abducted from his home in Kibbutz Nir Oz by Hamas terrorists on October 7. There are still 29 hostages taken from Nir Oz who remain in captivity.

Itzhak Elgarat called his younger brother, Danny, at approximately 11:30 a.m. on October 7, telling him that his hand had been badly injured as he rushed to close the door to the safe room.

On the other end of the line, Danny could hear gunfire and soon his brother shouting, “‘Danny, it’s over. Danny, it’s over.’ and the call went dead,” he described.

Around an hour later, Danny Elgarat was able to track his brother’s phone to a location in Gaza.

Danny Elgarat, brother of hostage Itzik Elgarat speaks at demonstration at Begin Gate while wearing a yellow star, August 10, 2024. (credit: Via Maariv)

Signs of life

When some of the hostages were released during the ceasefire last November, they told Danny Elgarat that his brother had been treated at Nasser Hospital in Khan Yunis before being taken to the tunnels.

The status of Elgarat, along with many of the hostages, is currently unknown. In March, Hamas released a video claiming that seven hostages had been killed by an IDF bombardment, including Itzhak. However, the IDF continues to treat Itzhak as a living hostage, as there are reasons to believe that the video was not credible.

Danny Elgarat has been extremely outspoken about the government’s efforts to bring the hostages home. Last week, he called Itamar Ben Gvir the "Jewish Hamas" in a post on X/Twitter.