Bibas funeral procession today; Hamas claims agreement reached on remaining phase one hostages
IDF strikes in Syria, Katz warns Israel will not allow 'another southern Lebanon' • Gaza ceasefire, hostage deal talks 'stuck,' Israeli officials tell 'Post'
Hamas claims release of remaining phase one hostages, Palestinian prisoners agreed
Additionally, Israel has reportedly requested that hostage bodies be transferred from Gaza to the Red Cross through Egypt, in order to prevent "celebrations."
An agreement has been reached regarding the release of the four remaining phase one Gaza hostages, along with the Palestinian prisoners who were not released on Saturday, Hamas announced in a statement.
“An agreement was reached to solve the problem of the occupation delaying the release of the prisoners who should have been released in the last batch, provided that they are released simultaneously with the bodies of the Israeli prisoners agreed to be handed over, in addition to the corresponding number of Palestinian women and children,” the statement said.
Additionally, Israel has requested that hostage bodies be transferred from Gaza to the Red Cross through Egypt, in order to prevent "celebrations," Qatari newspaper Al-Araby Al-Jadeed reported on Tuesday night.Go to the full article >>
IDF strikes in Syria, Katz warns Israel will not allow 'another southern Lebanon'
"We will not allow southern Syria to become southern Lebanon," Defense Minister Israel Katz said in a Saturday statement.
Israeli warplanes hit a town south of Syria's capital as well as the southern province of Daraa late on Tuesday, residents, security sources and local broadcaster Syria TV said.
A series of blasts and the sound of airplanes flying low were heard over the Syrian capital late on Tuesday, residents of the city and Reuters reporters there said.
Defense Minister Israel Katz said that the strikes were to ensure that Syrian regime forces or other terrorist groups did not infringe on the IDF buffer zone in southern Syria.
"We will not allow southern Syria to become southern Lebanon," he said in a Saturday statement.
"The Air Force is currently conducting powerful strikes in southern Syria as part of our new policy of demilitarizing the region. We will not jeopardize the security of our citizens. Any attempt by Syrian regime forces and terrorist organizations to entrench themselves in the security zone of southern Syria will be met with fire."
Israeli planes struck the town of Kisweh approximately 20 kilometers south of Damascus, a Syrian security source and Syria TV said. The security source said a military site was targeted, without providing further details.
The Israeli Air Force is currently striking targets to the South of the Syrian Capital of Damascus. pic.twitter.com/EiN7vDfGo4— OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) February 25, 2025
IDF strikes targets in Syria
Syrian reports indicate that two people were killed and several others were injured.
Al-Hadath reported that the airstrikes targeted a group of military vehicles inside Al-Kiswah on the outskirts of Damascus.
The IDF was reportedly conducting raids on two military sites south of Damascus, Al-Akhbar reported, citing Syrian Observatory.
"Over the past few hours, the IDF struck military targets in southern Syria including command centers and multiple sites containing weapons," the military said. "The presence of military forces and assets in the southern part of Syria poses a threat to the citizens of Israel. The IDF will continue to operate in order to remove any threat to the citizens of the State of Israel.
Reuter contributed to this report.Go to the full article >>
Gaza ceasefire, hostage deal talks 'stuck,' Israeli officials tell 'Post'
Regarding the release of additional hostages, in recent days, inquiries and ideas have been raised, but there was no real negotiation, two sources involved in the negotiations told the Post.
Hostage deal negotiations are stuck, Israeli officials admitted to The Jerusalem Post on Tuesday however, "the issue can be resolved," one official said.
Regarding the release of additional hostages, in recent days, inquiries and ideas have been raised, but there was no real negotiation, two sources involved in the negotiations told the Post.
"Witkoff did have a conversation with Dermer, and the mediators – there were ideas and inquiries, but no real negotiation with Hamas," said one of the sources.
On Thursday, according to the agreement, Israel is supposed to receive the bodies of 4 hostages murdered by Hamas.
After Hamas's handling of the issue regarding the return of the body of Shiri Bibas, and the humiliating ceremony for the other murdered hostages – Kfir and Ariel Bibas, and Oded Lipshitz – Israel decided to delay the release of 600 terrorists who were supposed to be freed on Saturday until Hamas commits that in the expected release on Thursday, there will be no ceremony or desecration of the victims.Go to the full article >>
'Tip of the iceberg': Kibbutz Nahal Oz, October Council react to IDF probe into Oct. 7
Kibbutz Nahal Oz spokesperson, Matan Weitz, said that "the investigation that was presented to us now is shocking, it takes us back to that day, and evokes deep pain."
Kibbutz Nahal Oz spokesperson, Matan Weitz, said "it was detailed, but we didn't get answers to everything," after the presentation of the IDF probe into the events of October 7 on Tuesday evening, according to Israeli media.
Weitz said that "the investigation that was presented to us now is shocking, it takes us back to that day, and evokes deep pain."
"We demand that the conclusions and security recommendations that emerged from the investigation here today be fully implemented. This investigation is just the beginning. The findings presented to us make it clear how urgent it is to deepen the investigation and also investigate the conduct of the most senior levels in the country. We call on the Israeli government to establish a state investigation committee that will examine the omission in all its aspects, and only in this way can we reach a real correction."
"We got a broader picture of the situation, which was not clear to all of us until the end. Many of us didn't know the timeline, such as the number of terrorists and the length of the waves of attacks."Go to the full article >>
Witkoff: Talks have progressed over the past day
White House envoy Steve Witkoff said he met with Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer four times in recent days and has spoken with Egyptian intelligence and the Prime Minister of Qatar over the phone in a statement on Wednesday.
According to Witkoff, progress has been made over the past day.
He noted that Hamas cannot remain in power in Gaza and emphasized that this is a red line for the United States.
However, he also stressed that at this stage, it is unclear how to reach a deal in which Hamas does not remain in power in the Strip.
Israel at war: What you need to know
- Hamas launched a massive attack on October 7, with thousands of terrorists infiltrating from the Gaza border and taking some 240 hostages into Gaza.
- Over 1,200 Israelis and foreign nationals were murdered, including over 350 at the Re'im music festival and hundreds of Israeli civilians across Gaza border communities.
- 69 hostages remain in Gaza.
- 49 hostages in total have been killed in captivity, IDF says.
- The IDF launched a ground invasion of Lebanon on September 30.
- The Israel-Lebanon ceasefire came into effect on November 27 at 4:00 a.m.
- Netanyahu confirmed the first phase of the Israel-Hamas Ceasefire on January 17, 2025
- 735 terrorists will be released as part of the hostage deal