Bibas funeral procession today; Hamas claims agreement reached on remaining phase one hostages

Blasts from IDF strikes in Syria, February 26, 2025. (photo credit: SCREENSHOT/X)

Israeli warplanes hit a town south of Syria's capital as well as the southern province of Daraa late on Tuesday, residents, security sources and local broadcaster Syria TV said.

A series of blasts and the sound of airplanes flying low were heard over the Syrian capital late on Tuesday, residents of the city and Reuters reporters there said.

Defense Minister Israel Katz said that the strikes were to ensure that Syrian regime forces or other terrorist groups did not infringe on the IDF buffer zone in southern Syria.

"We will not allow southern Syria to become southern Lebanon," he said in a Saturday statement.

"The Air Force is currently conducting powerful strikes in southern Syria as part of our new policy of demilitarizing the region. We will not jeopardize the security of our citizens. Any attempt by Syrian regime forces and terrorist organizations to entrench themselves in the security zone of southern Syria will be met with fire."

Israeli planes struck the town of Kisweh approximately 20 kilometers south of Damascus, a Syrian security source and Syria TV said. The security source said a military site was targeted, without providing further details.

The Israeli Air Force is currently striking targets to the South of the Syrian Capital of Damascus. pic.twitter.com/EiN7vDfGo4 — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) February 25, 2025

IDF strikes targets in Syria

Syrian reports indicate that two people were killed and several others were injured.

Al-Hadath reported that the airstrikes targeted a group of military vehicles inside Al-Kiswah on the outskirts of Damascus.

The IDF was reportedly conducting raids on two military sites south of Damascus, Al-Akhbar reported, citing Syrian Observatory.

"Over the past few hours, the IDF struck military targets in southern Syria including command centers and multiple sites containing weapons," the military said. "The presence of military forces and assets in the southern part of Syria poses a threat to the citizens of Israel. The IDF will continue to operate in order to remove any threat to the citizens of the State of Israel.

Reuter contributed to this report.