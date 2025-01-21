Palestinian prisoners' release a key reason for IDF's Jenin operation - analysis

The timing of Operation Iron Wall in Jenin is no coincidence, as the IDF is anticipating the large-scale release of terrorists in the hostage-ceasefire deal to have a negative impact on the region.

Israeli officials are acutely aware of Iran’s efforts, through Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad in the West Bank, to destabilize the area by orchestrating terrorist acts and building infrastructure for military groups.

These groups aim to challenge the IDF with attacks across the West Bank, such as the recent attack in al-Funduq village, where two women and a policeman were killed, and several others were wounded. Additional attacks have also been reported along the border and within Israeli territory.

What has escalated the situation is the impending release of hundreds of convicted terrorists during the recent hostage deal and Gaza ceasefire.

The IDF anticipates that such a large-scale release will embolden terrorists in the field and increase their motivation to carry out attacks. People gather as Hamas militants terrorists for the handover of hostages to the Red Cross in Gaza City, January 19, 2025 (credit: REUTERS/MAHMOUD AL-BASOS)

Many of the released individuals are expected to rejoin terrorist activities, either by directly participating or by recruiting and planning new operations.

Terrorist release

The most prominent figure among those slated for release is Zakaria Zubeidi, a well-known terrorist from the Jenin camp.

During the Second Intifada, Zubeidi established Fatah’s Tanzim battalions in the area and orchestrated several deadly attacks, including the bombing of a Likud Party branch in Beit She’an. Charismatic and media-savvy, Zubeidi has long been a thorn in the side of the Shin Bet and the IDF, leveraging his influence to rally the local population toward violence.

Zubeidi also participated in the high-profile escape from Gilboa Prison in 2021, an event that solidified his standing among supporters of Hamas and Islamic Jihad despite being a member of Fatah. The IDF fears that his release could reignite tensions in Jenin and the surrounding region.

The objective of Operation Iron Wall is clear: to severely disrupt the capabilities of terrorist organizations in Jenin and northern Samaria.

While no official end date has been set, the operation is focused on degrading the terrorists' operational infrastructure, including their personnel, weapons, and logistics.

While no official end date has been set, the operation is focused on degrading the terrorists’ operational infrastructure, including their personnel, weapons, and logistics.