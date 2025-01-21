IDF launches Operation Iron Wall against Palestinian terror in Jenin as PA exits

The IDF, on Tuesday early afternoon, started a wide-ranging operation on Palestinian terror in Jenin, including reportedly tanks and air support.

Similar operations this year have sometimes lasted a week or more.

Prior to the IDF operation, the Palestinian Authority (PA) security forces exited the area following a month-long operation of its own against local Palestinian terror groups.

Although the IDF generally told the Jerusalem Post that it gave the PA stronger than usual marks for going deep into even in the Jenin refugee camp and getting its hands dirtier than usual against local terror, it appears that the January 6 Palestinian terror attack near Kedumim convinced the defense establishment that the efforts were still insufficient. Palestinian security personnel and mourners seen in the West Bank city of Nablus, December 27, 2024 (credit: NASSER ISHTAYEH/FLASH90)

That terror attack was carried out by Jenin Palestinian Islamic-Jihad linked terrorists.

PA terror crackdown

The unusual PA operation in Jenin - the PA security forces had not entered the Jenin refugee camp in years - came about and was provoked after those local terror groups carried out a series of attacks on PA security forces, one of their cars, and a PA security station.

Defense Minister Israel Katz said that the operation was also a broader show of force against palestinian terror to deter Hamas and others from making trouble in the West Bank now that there is a ceasefire both with Hezbollah in Lebanon and Hamas in Gaza.