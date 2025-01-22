Right-wing activists protest in Jerusalem over police shooting in West Bank riots

Dozens of right-wing Israeli protestors blocked the entrance to Jerusalem and the Chords Bridge on Tuesday night following the Monday night events in the West Bank, during which several people were wounded by police gunfire.

Seventeen individuals were arrested for disorderly conduct after they climbed on buses, vandalized property, and clashed with police.

Police stated that "despite officers saying that this was an illegal protest, the protestors chose to ignore instructions and continue their demonstration.

"Consequently, Israel Police and Border Police officers were deployed to maintain order and ensure the security of both the protesters and the public. They worked to reopen the city’s main traffic routes, directing the demonstration to nearby sidewalks.”

Police later reported that the traffic routes had been reopened. Demonstrators protest and clash with police during a protest after two Israelis were shot and injured by a police officer in the West Bank last night, at the entrance to Jerusalem on January 21, 2025. (credit: Chaim Goldberg/Flash90)

West Bank riots

Two men were seriously wounded on Monday night by police gunfire during riots in the village of Funduk in the West Bank.

Initial investigations indicated that the two arrived masked, sprayed tear gas at a police officer, who responded by opening fire, believing the attackers to be terrorists. The wounded protestors were evacuated to Meir Medical Center in Kfar Saba for treatment.

Palestinian sources reported that the protestors set fire to shops and businesses in the village. IDF and Border Police officers were dispatched to the area to disperse the crowds.