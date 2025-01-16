Protesters against deal with Hamas block traffic in Jerusalem

Protestors opposing a deal with Hamas blocked traffic on the Chords Bridge on Thursday, causing severe traffic jams. Major exit routes, including Rabin Boulevard, Herzl Boulevard, and the Romema area, were heavily congested.

Earlier in the day, bereaved families from the Valor Forum staged a protest at the "Valor Tent" in Jerusalem. The families set up a symbolic display of coffins, highlighting what they called the risks of the agreement with Hamas. The display, they said, represents the potential for further loss of life and a compromise of Israel’s security, leaving some hostages behind.

‘This is not symbolic for us’

Yehoshua Shani, chairman of the Valor Forum, directly addressed government officials, urging them to reconsider the deal.

"I am speaking directly to all members of the Israeli government, who will soon vote on what I see as a surrender agreement," Shani said. "On October 10, my son Uri was placed in one of these coffins. For me, this is not a symbolic display, and for the 900 fallen IDF soldiers, it was not symbolic."

He emphasized the potential consequences of the deal: "This agreement will leave around 70 hostages behind, who could, God forbid, become the next Ron Arads. It will lead to more soldiers and civilians being killed and placed in these coffins. Government members, you have the power to stop this catastrophe." Protestors against the deal with Hamas block the Chords Bridge, Jerusalem, January 16, 2025. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

Calls for a full return of hostages

Willi Wolfstahl, father of Ariel Mordechai and CEO of the Valor Forum, also appealed to the government.

"I call on the prime minister and cabinet members: Think carefully. Is this the future we want? We want all the hostages home, not just some of them. Mr. Prime Minister, you promised to dismantle Hamas and secure the Philadelphi Corridor. We know this is possible. The northern front's successes during this war prove we can win in Gaza and bring all the hostages home."

On Wednesday night, bereaved families camped outside the Prime Minister’s Office as part of their campaign to block the deal. Under the banner, “The State of Israel is in Danger! No to a Deal That Will Abandon Israel’s Security!” the families urged Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to reject the agreement, which secures the release of only a portion of the hostages.

The Valor Forum has planned additional protests, including a rally and attempts to block access to the Prime Minister’s Office, to continue pressuring the government to reject the deal. The families have called for the continuation of military action in Gaza until Hamas is dismantled and all hostages are returned.