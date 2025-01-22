'Al-Qasam is on the lookout': Police arrest Palestinian for terror incitement, support for Hamas

Jerusalem District Police have arrested a 40-year-old Palestinian woman from Hebron, suspected of incitement and publishing material supporting Hamas, Israel Police announced on Wednesday.

The suspect, reportedly living illegally in Jerusalem, was found to have shared inflammatory content on social media that glorified Hamas and encouraged violence.

Police initiated an investigation in recent weeks after identifying these activities.

Among the evidence gathered was an image of the IDF Chief of Staff, Lt.-Gen. Herzi Halevi, overlaid with red crosshairs and the caption: “Al-Qassam is on the lookout.”

Another post featured a video of armed terrorists kneeling in prayer and then raising their weapons, with a song in the background referencing Sheikh Ahmed Yassin, the founder of Hamas, by name.

שוטרי מחוז ירושלים עצרו חשודה, בת למשפחת פעילי חמאס, בחשד שפרסמה דברי הסתה, אהדה, שבח והלל לארגון הטרור חמאסבשבועות האחרונים התנהלה חקירת חשד להזדהות, פרסום דברי הסתה, שבח והלל לארגון הטרור חמאס, על ידי שוהה בלתי חוקית, פלסטינית כבת 40 תושבת חברון, המתגוררת בניגוד לחוק… — משטרת ישראל (@IL_police) January 22, 2025

Pro-terrorist media

One particularly incendiary post depicted a red bus engulfed in flames, captioned: “Your time has returned, Ayyash,” a nod to Yahya Ayyash, the infamous founder of Hamas's Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades, who orchestrated deadly attacks in the 1990s.

Authorities are continuing to investigate the suspect’s potential ties to Hamas networks and her broader activities. The Jerusalem District Police reiterated their commitment to combating incitement and threats to public safety.