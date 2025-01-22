Knesset set to pass law limiting Israel Bar Association’s budget use

A bill proposal to regulate and limit the Israel Bar Association was set to pass into law on Wednesday after prolonged debates over the past few months in the Knesset Constitution Committee.

The vote was held after press time.

The bill, authored by Likud MK Hanoch Milwidsky, says that the Bar can only use budgets it accrued from membership fees for purposes deemed “essential” – such as producing the bar examination twice a year and managing the array of internships – and bans the use of these funds for “non-essential” purposes, which will be funded by voluntary payments.

The law also includes a provision that requires part of the budget to be divided equally between the Bar’s national council and six regional councils. ATTORNEY-GENERAL Gali Baharav-Miara addresses the annual conference of the Israel Bar Association in Eilat, in May. (credit: Flash 90-)

No 'political' purposes

Milwidsky and other coalition members argued that the membership fee, which is mandatory to practice law in Israel, should not go toward “political” purposes. They gave as examples the Bar’s support and participation in protests against the judicial reforms in 2023.

However, Israel Bar Association chair Amit Becher, government and Knesset legal advisers, and members of the opposition, argued that the Bar was an independent organization that had the right to set its own fees without government intervention.

They also argued that some of the “non-essential” activities were imperative to maintaining high-quality legal practitioners and that the coalition’s real purpose was to punish the Bar with damaging legislation to force its two members on the Judicial Selection Committee to acquiesce to government demands.

Becher said he was told explicitly by figures close to Justice Minister Yariv Levin that if his representatives on the committee supported Levin, the bill would “go away.”