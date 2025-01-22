UNRWA debate to resurface as Israel, UN gridlocked over replacement organization

The UN Security Council will debate UNRWA next Tuesday as the future of the aid organization's ability to exist within Israel is uncertain after the Knesset outlawed Israeli participation with UNRWA late last year.

Israel and UNRWA currently do not have any communication, Israel's Ambassador to the UN Danny Danon said on Wednesday in his first news conference following last Thursday's ceasefire and hostage deal announcement.

Danon said Israel is challenged with finding alternative arrangements for the UNRWA officials who live and work in Israel.

According to Danon, UNRWA is not the most active non-governmental organization in Gaza's humanitarian relief efforts with the group contributing to 12-15% of humanitarian activities.

Israel offered to find alternative NGOs that it was willing to work with, Danon said, such as United Nations Displaced Persons. A torn UNRWA logo is seen among destruction in Rafah, in southern Gaza, January 22, 2025 (credit: ABED RAHIM KHATIB/FLASH90)

Taking a jab at Antonio Guterres, Danon said the secretary general came to the last minute without "finding practical solutions."

"If UNRWA is replaceable, let's talk about it," Danon said. "We support humanitarian efforts in Gaza, we don't support UNRWA."

Danon said Israel cannot control the work of UNRWA itself but it can control what it does or does not do with the organization.

"I think we can find solutions. That's what I'm saying, okay?" he said. "We can find solutions. And I think that that's what should happen."

Danon, who just returned from Washington, D.C. where he attended President Trump's inauguration and related festivities, said he looked forward to working with the new administration, including soon-to-be-confirmed ambassador to the UN Elise Stefanik who spoke of her fervent opposition to UNRWA in her senate confirmation hearing on Tuesday. Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

Danon said Stefanik, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee are knowledgeable on the issues and have "been in the game for many years."

Gaza's future

While calling the ceasefire deal "a heavy price," Danon said Israel will carefully follow and comply with its terms.

Danon acknowledged Hamas's presence still in Gaza, though questioned former Secretary of State Antony Blinken who before leaving office last week said Hamas recruited almost as many new militants as it lost.

Even if the group recruits "more youngsters" as Danon said, Hamas does not have the weapons or training facilities.

"They are not organized. The chain of command is not there. The chain of supplies are not there," Danon said. "So it's different, and we will make sure it will continue to be that way."

Danon also said Gaza cannot be reconstructed with Hamas present.

However, Danon was unclear when questioned on Israel's position of not leaving Gaza until Hamas is no longer operating in any capacity or until just until Hamas not running Gaza's daily operations.

Danon commented on Trump's statement Monday night from the Oval Office in which he cast doubt on the ceasefire's ability to hold.

Danon thought Trump was referring to the second stage of the ceasefire agreement as both Israel and Hamas want the hostage and prisoner exchanges during the first phase.

"When it comes to the second stage, that's a different story," Danon said, adding maybe Trump will clarify his statement in the coming days.

"But I think some people have doubts about the second stage."