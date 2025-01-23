Netanyahu weighs in on inaugural blunder: 'Musk being falsely smeared'

Elon Musk is being wrongfully slandered, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu wrote in a post on X/Twitter on Thursday after Elon Musk appeared to make a Heil Hitler salute at the Presidential Parade earlier this week.

"Elon is a great friend of Israel," Netanyahu wrote, adding, "He visited Israel after the October 7 massacre in which Hamas terrorists committed the worst atrocity against the Jewish people since the Holocaust.

"He has since repeatedly and forcefully supported Israel’s right to defend itself against genocidal terrorists and regimes who seek to annihilate the one and only Jewish state," the prime minister added.

.@elonmusk is being falsely smeared. — Benjamin Netanyahu - בנימין נתניהו (@netanyahu) January 23, 2025

"I thank him for this." Elon Musk makes controversial gesture at Washington DC arena (credit: SCREENSHOT/X)

President of the World Jewish Congress, Ronald Lauder, made a similar statement earlier this week. @elonmusk is no Nazi—he’s a great friend of the Jewish people."

— Ronald S. Lauder (@lauder_ronald) January 21, 2025

'Not a Nazi salute'

The Anti-Defamation League wrote of the incident, "It seems that Elon Musk made an awkward gesture in a moment of enthusiasm, not a Nazi salute."

— ADL (@ADL) January 20, 2025

On Monday, Musk was seen making what appeared to be the gesture twice on live television while thanking Trump supporters at the parade.