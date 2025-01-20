Elon Musk appears to Sieg Heil at Trump inauguration

US billionaire Elon Musk appeared to make a Heil Hitler salute at the Washington DC Trump parade on Monday, following Trump's inauguration.

Musk was seen making the gesture a total of three times on live television.

He then appeared on stage at the Capital One Area in front of 20,000 Trump supporters, where he thanked supporters before making the gesture.

Elon Musk just did this salute on live national TV. pic.twitter.com/lP22iRxNoT — Christopher Miller (@ChristopherJM) January 20, 2025

Social media users reacted with horror, with one writing, "Remember when Democrats called MAGA rallies "Nazi rallies?" President un-elect Elon Musk just did the Nazi Sieg Heil salute."

Mars space travel

The Tesla and Space X owner appeared excited by Trump's mention of Mars in his inaugural speech, given he has reportedly urged NASA to drop its plans to return to the moon and go straight to Mars, according to Politico.

President Donald Trump said the US would launch astronauts to plant the “stars and stripes” on Mars.

"We're gonna take DOGE to Mars!" said Musk in his speech, "Can you imagine how awesome it will be to have American astronauts plant the flag on another planet for the first time! How inspiring would that be?!"

This comes amid a Washington Post report that Donald Trump's government advisory panel, led by Elon Musk, will be sued soon after the incoming US president is sworn in on Monday.