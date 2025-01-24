'Our children deserve more': Ambassador Danon slams UNSC silence over Bibas children

Israel's ambassador to the UN, Danny Danon, slammed the UN Security Council on Thursday over its silence in regard to the plight of Ariel and Kfir Bibas, who were four years old and nine months old, respectively, when they were kidnapped into the Gaza Strip from Nir Oz on October 7, 2023.

"Why didn't you hold a discussion on the situation of children in Israel?" Danon asked, criticizing the UN body for holding a discussion on the state of children in the Gaza Strip but not on Israel's children. "Children who suffer from ongoing terrorism. You are blind to their pain and their tears," he told the council members.

"Perhaps you have forgotten about little Kfir Bibas, but I promise you, we haven't," Danon stated as he held up a picture of Kfir Bibas. "Kfir Bibas was nine months old when he was ripped from his bed, along with his four-year-old brother, Ariel, and his parents, Shiri and Yarden. He has remained in the darkness of Hamas's terror dungeons."

The Israeli ambassador then criticized the Red Cross's and the UN's handling of the status of the Bibas children. Danon stated, "We have received no word, nothing, about [Kfir's] condition. No visits from the Red Cross, no offers of assistance, and no outrage from the UN." Posters of kidnapped Israelis, including the Bibas family, is seen in photographs taken March 5, 2024 (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)

Danon further attacked the UN Security Council, asking, "Do you not hear the cries of Israeli children? Do you not feel the pain of Israeli children? Do you not see their tears? If you did, if you cared for anything other than political agendas, this session would discuss Kfir Bibas and all those Israel children still suffering as well."

"Our children, every single one, deserve more than your silence. They deserve more than your indifference. They deserve their lives back."

'Change the future of the children of the world'

Danon contrasted Hamas's and Israel's actions.

"Hamas, not Israel, is the one who turned Gaza into a war zone. Hamas, not Israel, is using children as human shields. Hamas, not Israel, is placing its terror infrastructure in schools, hospitals, and residential neighborhoods.

"When will you do something effective against Hamas to change the future of the children of the world?"