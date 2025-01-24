IDF to stay in areas of south Lebanon beyond ceasefire deadline, source tells 'Post'

The security cabinet approved on Thursday night for IDF troops to remain in certain areas of southern Lebanon beyond the planned 60-day withdrawal deadline outlined in the Israel-Lebanon ceasefire deal, a security source told The Jerusalem Post.

Talks are set to begin with the Trump administration about the presence of the troops that will remain in southern Lebanon.

Israel has previously said that troops will ultimately remain in southern Lebanese territory even after the 60-day period of the ceasefire comes to a close on Sunday.

"We have no idea how long that will be. Coordination with the Trump administration on this issue is very important to us," the source told the Post.

This comes amid dissatisfaction in Israel regarding the Lebanese Armed Forces' performance in carrying out its responsibilities in preventing Hezbollah from operating in southern Lebanon. IDF troops operate in southern Lebanon. January 23, 2025. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

'Otherwise, we learned nothing from October 7'

MK Benny Gantz wrote in a Friday post on X/Twitter that Israel's military should not leave the buffer zone area in Lebanon.

"The IDF must continue to intensify its actions against any Hezbollah violation, whether minor or severe," Gantz wrote, noting "We must insist on the full implementation of the agreement by the Lebanese government."

"It is imperative to prioritize the security of northern residents and ensure that the threat to northern communities does not reemerge," he asserted.

"Otherwise, we have learned nothing from October 7."