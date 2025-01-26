Explore elevated Japanese cuisine at Tel Aviv’s latest hotspot, Gaijin Izakaya

Gaijin Izakaya delivers on all fronts: a thoughtfully curated menu, a warm and welcoming ambiance, attentive staff, and something different than the rest – authentic Japanese cuisine in a contemporary setting, making it a new standout in Tel Aviv’s restaurant scene.

A solid 10 out of 10.

The Concept

Gaijin Izakaya reimagines the traditional izakaya – a casual Japanese pub known for its variety of shareable small dishes, often paired with sake, beer, or whiskey – offering a refined, slightly upscale twist. Here, the focus is on high-quality ingredients, expert preparation, and a vibrant atmosphere.

The name Gaijin, meaning "outsider" in Japanese, captures the essence of the restaurant's concept: a departure from the typical offerings in Tel Aviv’s Asian dining scene. Owner and seasoned restaurateur Alexander Sakhnovskiy set out to bring something fresh, authentic, and innovative to the city – and it’s clear that he succeeded.

My advice: Sit at the low bar to see Chef Gilad Dabush and his team in action. Though it may take you a few weeks to snag the coveted seats, it’s worth the wait. Dabush brings nearly two decades of experience in Japanese kitchens (including three years in Japan and time spent at a 3-star Michelin restaurant – blending traditional Japanese flavors with modern culinary techniques.

His dishes focus on fresh, high-quality fish, premium ingredients, and a minimalist approach to uphold what he refers to as “Japanese-style purity.” GILAD DABUSH at work in Gaijin Izakaya. (credit: ASAF KARELA)

The Food & Drinks

Come hungry.

We kicked off the evening with a refreshing Gaijin Spritz (NIS 66), chosen from the impressive drink menu, which boasts an extensive sake selection, as well as Japanese whiskey and creative cocktails inspired by Asian flavors.

Diving head first into the menu, we left the selection of dishes for the evening in the capable hands of our waitress. With a wide array of options, there’s something for every palate, including sashimi, nigiri, otsumami appetizers (snacks and simple dishes designed to be eaten alongside a drink), vegetable-based plates, and grilled seafood and meats, many of which are cooked over Japanese charcoal for that distinctive smoky flavor.

Nothing is left to chance; even the wasabi and soy sauce are homemade (and noticeably delicious).

Not into seafood? No problem; you’ve got plenty of options to drool over.

Nosh on the Shishito peppers (NIS 38), Tamaki Bluefin tartare (NIS 62), Japanese Hamachi belly (NIS 58), Bluefin tuna chu-toro topped with foie gras (NIS 66), and Seabass katsu (NIS 82).

Don’t skip over the lettuce, onion, and grilled broccoli salad dish that’s accompanied by a dressing so good I’d gladly take a bath in it (NIS 64). And be sure to ask about the specials, which may include the standout of the evening: Hamachi Kama – the collar of Japanese hamachi, caramelized and adorned with Japanese herbs, served with sushi, rice, and nori, which you’ll assemble into handrolls and devour in minutes (190NIS).

Before calling it a night, save room for dessert. The Panna Cotta, made with kuromitsu (a rich honey syrup), macadamia nuts, and grilled persimmon, is a must-try (NIS 56). And for chocolate lovers, the buckwheat chocolate tart is a treat you won’t want to miss (NIS 62).

Dine here

Gaijin Izakaya brings true Japanese flavors and style to Israel, cementing itself as a standout for higher-end Japanese cuisine and a great option for a night out on the town.

Open daily for dinner (now including Sundays) starting at 18:00, reservations can be made through Tabit. For the latest updates and mouth-watering visuals, follow them on Instagram at @gaijin.tlv.

Gaijin Izakaya, Lillenblum 29, Tel Aviv