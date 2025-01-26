Released hostages receive beauty treatments as part of their psychological treatment

Four Israeli hostages freed from Hamas captivity after 477 days spent their first night in Israel reunited with their families.

The women—Liri Elbag, Naama Levy, Karina Aryev, and Daniela Gilboa—are currently undergoing physical and emotional recovery at Beilinson Hospital, which has been set up to feel more like a hotel than a medical facility.

According to N12, hair stylists and manicurists arrived at the hospital to provide beauty treatments for the women.

Medical professionals have emphasized that these treatments play a crucial role in their recovery, helping restore autonomy that had been stripped away during their captivity. Some of the hostages had been unable to shower or maintain personal hygiene for months.

While the reunion with their families was filled with joy, the challenges of reintegration are already apparent. Relatives have shared with N12 that one of the women, who spent months in a narrow tunnel alone, asked others she met after her isolation, “Are we alive?”

Medical and psychological evaluations are being prioritized over interrogations, with Shin Bet (Israel’s Security Agency) deciding to delay any questioning until the women are ready. Liri Albag and Daniella Gilboa reunite with their families. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Disguised and exposed to Arad media

Kan News also published several quotes from the four released hostages. They revealed that Hamas disguised them as Palestinian women while transferring them to Gaza City.

They were exposed to media, including Al Jazeera, and were informed by their captors about IDF operations in Gaza. Notably, they were aware of the collapse of a building in December 2023, which killed 21 IDF soldiers, describing that month as the most intense period of the fighting.

Despite their return in relatively good physical condition, the women endured severe mistreatment. Their captors referred to them as "the soldiers," mocked them, and imposed degrading conditions. Earlier testimonies revealed that one of the captives, Liri, often took on a leadership role, advocating for the group and communicating with their guards.

According to Kan News, the women adapted to their circumstances by learning Arabic during their captivity. On their return flight, they joked with the aircrew about using Arabic instead of Hebrew, a testament to their resilience.

The women also spoke of Hamas's "show of strength" during their release, which they met with defiance, standing tall and smiling. “We showed them on stage that it didn’t move us. We’re stronger than that,” they said.

On Saturday, N12 reported that the women described being moved between civilian homes and Hamas tunnels. They were kept in unsanitary conditions for months and often denied showers, medical care, and access to proper hygiene facilities. Some were held in complete darkness for extended periods and suffered from severe hunger.

In addition to their physical suffering, the hostages were subjected to forced labor. Some were made to cook meals and clean toilets for their captors. They were forbidden from crying or holding hands, further compounding their psychological distress.

Despite the trauma, small glimmers of hope emerged during their ordeal. One woman, whose birthday fell during her captivity, overheard her family wishing her a happy birthday on the radio, which lifted her spirits. Others saw news coverage of protests demanding their release, which strengthened them.

Some hostages spent time with the children of Hamas fighters, even playing with them, while a few learned Arabic during their imprisonment.

The women revealed that some were initially held together but were later separated. These separations, combined with the harsh treatment and lack of communication, deepened the sense of isolation they endured.

Israeli officials have strongly condemned Hamas, accusing the group of violating international law. "The suffering of these women must not be forgotten," said one official. "Every day they spent in captivity is a crime against humanity."