President Herzog prays for hostages at Lubavitcher Rebbe’s resting place

President Isaac Herzog and First Lady Michal Herzog began their diplomatic visit to the United States with a significant gesture: a prayer at the resting place of the Lubavitcher Rebbe in Queens, New York. The visit, which took place on Sunday morning, highlighted the president’s focus on unity, hope, and the ongoing crises facing Israel.

Accompanied by Rabbi Menachem Mendel Kotlarsky, a senior Chabad leader, the Herzogs lit candles and offered prayers for the swift return of all Israeli hostages held by Hamas in Gaza. They also prayed for the safety and success of IDF soldiers and security forces, the recovery of the wounded, and the memory of those who lost their lives in the recent conflict. President Isaac Herzog visits the grave of the Lubavitcher Rebbe January 26, 2024. (credit: CHABAD)

'For the speedy return of the hostages'

President Herzog left a prayer note at the site, which read: "For the speedy and complete recovery and return of all hostages, for the victory and safety of IDF soldiers and security forces wherever they are, for the healing of all the wounded, and for the return of evacuees. Amen."

This visit marked a personal moment for Herzog, who last visited the Rebbe’s court in Brooklyn 48 years ago as a 15-year-old alongside his father, then Israel’s ambassador to the United Nations, during Simchat Torah.

The Rebbe’s resting place, known as the Ohel, has become a spiritual destination for millions, including world leaders. Herzog’s visit follows recent trips by former U.S. President Donald Trump and Argentine President Javier Milei, who sought blessings at the same site.

During the visit, Kotlarsky briefed Herzog on the expansion of Chabad emissaries’ activities worldwide.