Hamas altered hostages' appearances before release – report

Hamas has implemented an “accelerated rehabilitation” process for Israeli hostages before their release, according to a report by N12. The terrorist organization reportedly provides hostages with nutritious food and stimulants shortly before their release to create the impression that they were treated well during captivity.

This practice has come to light amid the ongoing phased release of hostages. According to the report, Hamas ensures that hostages appear energetic and in good condition upon their return to Israel. However, testimonies from recently freed women paint a starkly different picture of their captivity. Former hostages Karina Ariev, Liri Albag, Daniella Gilboa, and Naama Levy reunited with their families. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Details of captivity

Released hostages told Israeli authorities, according to N12, that they drank seawater and ate only bread and rice. Others revealed that they were held in harsh conditions, including underground tunnels and cages.

N12 noted that the pre-release measures are part of Hamas’ efforts to influence public perception of their treatment of hostages.

Four hostages – Karina Ariev, Liri Albag, Daniella Gilboa, and Naama Levy – were released from Hamas captivity on Saturday. Additionally, Emily Damari, Romi Gonen, and Doron Steinbrecher were released from Sheba hospital after a week of medical checks following their homecoming.