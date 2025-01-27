Iranian hackers broadcast rocket sirens, pro-terror songs at 20 Israeli kindergartens

The Iranian hacker group Handala claimed responsibility for breaching the emergency systems of Maager-Tec at 20 kindergartens across Israel, playing rocket sirens, Arabic messages, and songs that support terror on Sunday morning.

The breach reportedly exploited Maager-Tec's interfaces, which are responsible for emergency button systems at various institutions across Israel.

In addition to disrupting schools, hackers reportedly sent tens of thousands of threatening text messages to Israeli citizens.

Advice released by the National Cyber Directorate stated that these messages were not dangerous or capable of causing damage to phones and that recipients should simply block the sender and delete the messages, according to reports in Israeli media.

Handala, in turn, mocked the National Cyber Directorate's advice on their social media. A Maagar-Tec system being hacked by Handala, January 26, 2025. (credit: SCREENSHOT/X/VIA SECTION 27A OF THE COPYRIGHT ACT)

“Earlier this morning, the National Cyber Directorate received reports of a breach involving emergency buttons installed in several kindergartens. Investigations revealed that a cyber group had accessed the private supplier's system, using it to broadcast terror-supporting songs and alarm sounds,” a spokesperson for the National Cyber Directorate corroborated on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the Handala hackers claimed to have gained access to the national security ministry systems and stole numerous files containing information on Israeli police officers.

The ministry and the National Cyber Directorate both reported no unusual findings in their systems, according to KAN.

This, in turn, was followed by the emblems on Handala vs the State of Israel, ending with the message "WHO WILL WIN?"

Handala is named after a Palestinian resistance symbol of a cartoon child created by Naji al-Ali in 1969 and was notably used as the mascot of the 2009 Iranian Green Movement, which demanded the removal of then-Iranian president Mahmoud Ahmadinejad from office.