Rebuilding the North: Ayalim Association's commitment to community development

In a recent interview for The Jerusalem Post’s Rebuilding the North broadcast, Jerusalem Report Editor-in-Chief Tamar Uriel-Beeri spoke with Sigal Barzelay, CEO of the Ayalim Association. Barzelay detailed the association’s commitment to strengthening community development and social resilience in Israel’s northern and southern peripheries, particularly after the recent war.

The war significantly impacted the Ayalim Association, known for its student villages encouraging young Israelis to settle in the Negev and Galilee. “Of course, the association was impacted immediately after the war began,” Barzelay explained. “We have student villages in Sderot, Ofakim, Yachini, and the north. Actually, in Sderot, there was a student that was in the middle of the battles when there were missiles there, and missiles hit our village there.”

One of the most affected areas was the student village in Kiryat Shmona, closely linked to Tel-Hai College. The village had to be evacuated at the beginning of October, but students remained committed to supporting residents, even in other locations. “The students there wanted to evacuate with the residents to keep doing their scholarship with the residents in Carmiel, for example. Even though they were not evacuated, in Akko, it was not a normal routine at all,” Barzelay added.

Ayalim’s long-term vision focuses on turning the Negev and Galilee into appealing residential options. “Eighty percent of Israel’s territory is in the Negev and the Galilee, and only 20% of its residents live there. So it’s critical to bring young people to those areas. That’s our goal, that’s our task, and that’s what we are doing all the time,” Barzelay emphasized.

The association, founded 23 years ago by two visionaries who started in a caravan in Ashalim, has grown to 15 student villages housing over 1,000 students. Additionally, Ayalim runs a gap-year program that saw a surge in applications this year. “Over 1,000 young men and women applied for the gap year program last year. This year, we have 2,000 applicants. Only 70 or 80 will be in the program, but it’s wonderful to see the values of these young people who want to serve, even in Israel’s hardest moments,” Barzelay noted.

The association is actively working to reopen and revitalize the student village in Kiryat Shmona. “We are doing everything we can to open the village in February or early March so the city can get the help of our students in their scholarship,” she said. “It’s important that the residents see that life is going on.”

Beyond housing, Ayalim fosters cultural development. “We established a club in Be’er Sheva, a nonprofit venue to give the people of Be’er Sheva, Sderot, Ofakim, and Yahini the same cultural access as those in Tel Aviv,” Barzelay shared. “Since October, we have opened three clubs in areas badly affected by the war, providing a cultural lifeline.”

Despite challenges, Ayalim remains committed to encouraging young people to return to Israel’s periphery. “We are opening a group of 35 students in Kiryat Shmona. They study remotely, so whether they live in Tel Aviv or Kiryat Shmona doesn’t matter. We’re providing bigger scholarships and free rent to encourage them to return,” Barzelay explained. “We wish we could bring hundreds, but for now, this is an essential first step.”

Ayalim’s mission relies heavily on philanthropy. “Without philanthropy, we couldn’t do much of what we do,” Barzelay acknowledged. “For example, during Hanukkah, we took 70 of our gap-year fellows to Kiryat Shmona and renovated the welfare office from scratch. Without donor support, this wouldn’t have been possible.” Barzelay concluded, “It’s important to show the world that something good is happening—not just destruction but renewal.”