Thai Ambassador to 'Post': Bringing the hostages home made this one of the happiest days of my life

Five Thai nationals who were kidnapped and held hostage in Gaza for the past 481 days were released from captivity on Thursday, arriving to a celebration with medical staff and patients alike at Shamir Medical Center in Be’er Yaakov.

Until the moment of release, authorities did not have the names of those set for release.

Now, both Israel and Thailand can celebrate the return of Thenna Pongsak, 36, Sathian Suwannakham, 35, Sriaoun Watchara, 33, Seathao Bannawat, 27, and Rumnao Surasak, 32. All of the freed Thai captives were working in agriculture in the areas surrounding the Gaza Strip, and were working when they were kidnapped. At least one living Thai hostage, Pinta Nattapong, 35, remains in captivity, alongside 24-year-old Nepalese foreign national Joshi Bipin.

Two remaining Thai citizens who were killed on October 7 remain held by Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad. Rintalak Suttisak, 43, and Sahaot Banawat, 30, were both murdered and kidnapped from Kibbutz Be’eri.

Shamir, which was the only hospital that received the 23 foreign workers released from captivity in November 2023 — 23 Thai nationals and one Filipino — was ready to take on the same responsibility as five more Thai foreign nationals were returned to Israel for rehabilitation. Hamas terrorists in Khan Yunis in southern Gaza ahead of the hostage release. January 30, 2025. (credit: REUTERS/Ramadan Abed)

Earlier Thursday morning, Dr. Osnat Levzion-Korach, the General Director of Shamir Medical Center, described a meticulous set of procedures they would follow to allow for maximum comfort as they return.

“We a lot of have experience working with the language barrier and have been working closely with the Thai Embassy, staying in contact throughout the year since the last release,” she said. “We do not know what their medical situation is, but we know that those who returned after 54 days were already very skinny and malnourished.”

Levzion-Korach discussed re-feeding syndromes, and talked about the measures taken by the hospital to prepare. “We’ve already translated [the plans] into Thai for them, and catered the menu to the culture and their tastes. We also have to keep in mind that they don’t have families here so we are ready to be their families. Beyond medical and mental care, we are ready to receive them with warmth,” she stated.

The hospital, located in the vicinity of Ben Gurion International Airport, is one of the six different medical centers that will receive freed captives, according to the Health Ministry. The ministry also noted that their rehabilitation program for returning captives includes psychological and physical components and that protocols for their treatment have been adjusted not only since the November 2023 release but also have been adjusted since the start of the hostage release 10 days ago.

Excitement for the hostage’s return

Thai ambassador to Israel Pannabha Chandraramya told The Jerusalem Post that she was "over the moon" with excitement for the hostage's return. She said that all she can hope for is that they return in good health. All freed hostages have been in touch with their families already, she said.

"Our government worked together with all parties involved - we worked with Israel, Hamas, Iran, Egypt, and of course the US — we did everything that every other government involved would do," she said.

“Our government worked together with all parties involved - we worked with Israel, Hamas, Iran, Egypt, and of course the US — we did everything that every other government involved would do,” she said.

Ambassador Chandrama noted that Thailand’s Foreign Minister is expected to visit Israel this weekend, and that all of the families have been notified. “We’re trying to get their families here to reunited, but in addition to their travel, many don’t have passports,” she told the Post.

“These are the breadwinners of their families, from primarily rural areas in Thailand,” noting that there are now more than 38,000 Thai workers in Israel. Chandraramya described their release from Gaza as “one of the happiest days of [her] life.”

Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar spoke with Thai Foreign Minister Maris Sangiampongsa on Thursday. Sa'ar updated Sangiampongsa on the release of the five Thai citizens who were being held in Hamas captivity. They spoke about the five Thai national's medical conditions, which was determined to be good during an initial medical examination, according to Maariv.

Sa'ar also thanked the Sangiampongsa for their full cooperation and for the dialogue with the mediators two weeks ago, which led to their release. They both agreed to meet with one another in two weeks during Sangiampongsa's upcoming trip to Israel at the end of the week.

Israeli President Isaac Herzog met with the Thai Ambassador to Israel, Panbaa Chandraramiya on Thursday as well.

During their meeting, the ambassador thank Herzog for Israel's efforts in getting the Thai citizens released from Hamas captivity. They discussed the strengthening of the two countries' ties.

Herzog expressed his deep appreciation to the Thai government for their continued support and solidarity with Israel during these difficult times.

"It is a great honor for me to be here on this day, and I'm particularly moved by the release of five Thai hostages today," Chandraramiya said in a statement. "THis is a day of good news for me and for my country, and of course, for the entire world. I would like to take this opportunity to thank the Israeli side for all teh efforts made to free the hostages."

