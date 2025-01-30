Live Updates
Arbel Yehud, Liri Albag, Gadi Moses, five Thai nationals to be released today

IAF fires warning shots at suspicious car in Gaza Strip • Israeli strike kills three Turks attempting to cross from Lebanon to Israel, Turkey says

Arbel Yehoud, Agam Berger, Gadi Moses to be released from Gaza on Thursday

According to information presented to mediators of the deal, five Thai citizens are also expected to be released by Hamas.

The three hostages due to be released on Thursday are Arbel Yehoud, Agam Berger, and Gadi Moses, according to an announcement on Wednesday.

Israeli strike kills three Turks attempting to cross from Lebanon to Israel, Turkey says - report

Procedures are underway to repatriate their bodies to Turkey, Turkey's foreign ministry said.

An Israeli military official walks near Israel's border with Lebanon, in northern Israel, January 13, 2025 (photo credit: REUTERS/AMIR COHEN)
An Israeli military official walks near Israel's border with Lebanon, in northern Israel, January 13, 2025
(photo credit: REUTERS/AMIR COHEN)

An Israeli airstrike killed three Turkish citizens who attempted to cross illegally from Lebanon to Israel, Turkey's foreign ministry said on Wednesday.

IAF fires warning shots at suspicious car in Gaza Strip

Israeli forces fire warning shots at unauthorized vehicle and individuals in Gaza amid ongoing hostage exchange agreement, with three more hostages expected to be released today.

Displaced Palestinians make their way back to their homes in the northern Gaza Strip on January 27, 2025 (photo credit: Ali Hassan/Flash90)
Displaced Palestinians make their way back to their homes in the northern Gaza Strip on January 27, 2025
(photo credit: Ali Hassan/Flash90)

The IDF has taken action to deter suspects who posed a threat to its soldiers operating in the Gaza Strip, Israel's military announced on Wednesday evening shortly after the incident. 

Israel at war: What you need to know

  • Hamas launched a massive attack on October 7, with thousands of terrorists infiltrating from the Gaza border and taking some 240 hostages into Gaza.
  • Over 1,200 Israelis and foreign nationals were murdered, including over 350 at the Re'im music festival and hundreds of Israeli civilians across Gaza border communities.
  • 90 hostages remain in Gaza.
  • 49 hostages in total have been killed in captivity, IDF says.
  • The IDF launched a ground invasion of Lebanon on September 30.
  • The Israel-Lebanon ceasefire came into effect on November 27 at 4:00 a.m.
  • Netanyahu confirmed the first phase of the Israel-Hamas Ceasefire on January 17, 2025
  • 735 terrorists will be released as part of the hostage deal