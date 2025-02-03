IDF dismantles Hezbollah weapon storage in southern Lebanon

IDF soldiers from the 7th and 769th Brigades located weapons storage facilities containing mortar shells, missiles, rockets, explosives, firearms, and a large amount of military equipment belonging to Hezbollah terrorists in southern Lebanon, the military announced on Monday.

All of the weaponry was confiscated, and the storage facilities were dismantled.

"In recent days, IDF troops have conducted scans to remove threats in the area and dismantle Hezbollah terrorist infrastructure," the military added.

The IDF also eliminated several Hezbollah terrorists in the area as part of ongoing operations in southern Lebanon.

The IDF is "committed to continue operating in accordance with the understandings between Israel and Lebanon," the military statement concluded.

Command structure

The 7th and 769th Brigades operate in southern Lebanon under the command of the IDF's 91st Division.